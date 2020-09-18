The Incredible Growth of Automotive Blockchain Market by 2026

Automotive blockchain can be considered as a continuously expanding list of records (also called as blocks), which are linked together using cryptography. They are used to record and stores data for further processes related to automobile. This includes various processes such as smart contracts, IoT along with other processes involved in car sales, service, warranty claim processing, and other related processes. The automotive related data stored in a blockchain is authentic and cannot be hampered by the users of the system thus providing safer and securer data to its customers. Moreover, it helps the buyer and seller to avoid middlemen or third parties to involve in transactions or other processes. Automotive blockchain includes applications and solutions that are helpful for better functioning of the system. This includes a middleware acting as a bridge between the application and database for storing and retrieval of data. Various players operating across the globe have made innovations and developments in the field of automotive blockchain thereby offering variety of services to the vehicle users.

Some of the key players of Automotive Blockchain Market:

Accenture, Carvertical, CarBlock, Helbiz, HCL Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, NXM Labs, Tech Mahindra, and Xain.

Provider Segmentation:

Application & Solution, Middleware, and Infrastructure & Protocol

Application Segmentation:

Financing, Mobility Solutions, Smart Contracts, and Supply Chain

Major Regions play vital role in Automotive Blockchain market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Research objectives

