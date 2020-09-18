Top Facts You Didn’t Know About Battery Recycling Market by 2026

The global battery recycling market was valued at $8.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $18.3billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026. Batteries consist of number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals such as lead and sulfuric acid. Disposing them by the same process as regular waste can negatively impacts the environment. Hence, battery recycling process is adopted to decrease the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid wastes and to encourage efficient use of battery. Most type of batteries such as power tools, smartphone batteries, and automotive batteries can be recycled. Battery recycling prevents the environment from hazardous effects such as soil contamination and water pollution. The method of recycling differs as per the type of the battery. Hence, it is necessary to separate the batteries before recycling.

Leading players of Battery Recycling Market:

Aqua Metals, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company, Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd, Enersys, Exide Industries Limited, Gopher Resource LLC, Gravita India Limited, Retriev Technologies, Terrapure Environmental, and Umicore

The “Global Battery Recycling Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Battery Recycling market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Battery Recycling market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Battery Recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Chemistry:

Lead-acid Battery, Lithium-based Battery, Nickel-based Battery, and Others

Segmentation by Application:

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Battery Recycling market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Battery Recycling market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Battery Recycling Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Battery Recycling Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Battery Recycling Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Battery Recycling Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Battery Recycling Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

