Big Boom in Air Taxi Market with Top Prominent Players like Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation

Air taxi is a type of aircraft that is well organized in operations and is intended for shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced way back in 2001 by NASA and aerospace industry study on the potential Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and rise of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. Later with the increased number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increased traffic congestion, the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased leading the introduction of air taxi across the globe. Various companies having experience in aviation and transportation industry have come up under several collaborations for the development of air taxi to be implemented across the globe.

Leading players of Air Taxi Market:

Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation (subsidiary of Textron Aviation), Boeing, Dassault Syst?mes, Embraer, EHANG, Hyundai, Lilium, Volocopter GmbH, and Uber Technologies.

The “Global Air Taxi Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Air Taxi market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Air Taxi market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Air Taxi market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Propulsion Type:

Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, and Turboelectric

Segmentation by Aircraft Type:

Multicopter, Quadcopter, and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Air Taxi market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Air Taxi market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Air Taxi Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Air Taxi Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Air Taxi Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

