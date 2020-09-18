Automotive Antenna Module Market Growth Powered with Latest Development Scenario & Influencing Trends

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive Antenna Module market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG (Switzerland), HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), LAIRD (United Kingdom), Kymeta Corporation (United States), Hirschmann Car Communication (Germany), KATHREIN-Werke KG (Germany), Amphenol T&M Antennas (United States), ANTONICS – ICP GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive LLP (Ireland) and u-blox (Switzerland).

Automotive antenna module is a passive device which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. It is usually installed as a standard feature in the latest models of cars such as Jaguar XF, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, BMW 7series, Scion tC, Mercedes-Benz E-class, and others. Being an unavoidable part of wireless communication, automotive antenna modules are communication devices to serve a number of purposes in a vehicle like FM/AM radio, satellite/digital radio, data exchange through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi access systems, navigation, global positioning, phone pairing or connectivity and safety. The integration of wireless connectivity offers high growth rate to the market over forecast period.

Market Drivers

Rise in Demand for Wireless Connectivity in Vehicles Across the Globe

Opting Satellite Broadband Technology Over Mobile Network Technology

Market Trend

Adoption of Innovative Technologies for the Passenger Cars Worldwide

Increasing Demand for Vehicles with Improved Signal Quality and Optimum Scalability

Restraints

Signal Interference During Sharing and Receiving of Information

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies Such As India and China

Challenges

Automotive Antenna Module Produces Polarized Radiation in Circular Direction

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Automotive Antenna Module Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Automotive Antenna Module Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Automotive Antenna Module Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Automotive Antenna Module Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Automotive Antenna Module Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), Application (OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket), Frequency Range (Low Range, Medium Range, High Range))

5.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Automotive Antenna Module Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

