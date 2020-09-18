CROP OIL CONCENTRATES MARKET 2028: GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST

A recent report published by QMI on the crop oil concentrates market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of crop oil concentrates market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for crop oil concentrates during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of crop oil concentrates to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Companies Covered:

o BASF

o Wilbur-Ellis

o Croda International

o Winfield United

o Helena Agri-Enterprises

According to the report, the crop oil concentrates market is expected to promise high growth owing to the increasing adoption of glyphosate-tolerant crops in recent years. Increasing demand from Applications including Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Others is expected to drive the growth of the Crop Oil Concentrates market. This market has witnessed the number of key developments by major companies including BASF, Wilbur-Ellis, Croda International, Winfield United, and Helena Agri-Enterprises with a focus on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. Developing regions including the Asia Pacific and the Middle East have been among the high potential markets with high growth in some of the key economies.

Crop oil concentrates are an adjuvant that is added to different types of pesticides. They can enhance the penetrating property and also change the surface tension of the pesticide.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others are segments made according to the type of crop. The type of application depends on the crop and different factors such as the plague infestation, number of previous applications and climatic conditions. When pesticide concentration is high, it is used most with cereals & grains.

Based on the surfactant concentration, the division is 25%. The surfactant concentration of the product is defined as the coverage that will be provided by the pesticide. The concentration determines the price and the quality of the product. The higher the surfactant concentration the better the advantages provided by it but also the higher are the prices. Thus the concentration of more than 25% is more in use.

By application, it is divided into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others. There is a high use of herbicides globally, as herbicide-tolerant crops are being cultivated so that the crops are unharmed. Also, the application rate of herbicides is comparatively more based on the labels that are provided by the manufacturer. Thus, the application as herbicides is anticipated to grow.

The RoW region is anticipated to have the highest growth, as there is a great adoption rate of biotech crops such as glyphosate-tolerant soybean and corn, in that region. The regulations for adjuvant are flexible in this region; hence many manufacturers are targeting this region for crop oil concentrates.

Factors having a significant impact on the growth of this market are:

o Increasing adoption of glyphosate-tolerant crops

o Increase in generic pesticides that require adjuvant for application

Insights about the regional distribution of the market:

This report segments crop oil concentrates market by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are estimated to be major regions for crop oil concentrates market during the forecast period. North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in the food & agricultural sector. The use of the latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for crop oil concentrates market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for crop oil concentrates during the forecast period. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors for the growth of the crop oil concentrates market. The Middle East and Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for crop oil concentrates market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Crop:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulse

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Surfactant Concentration:

25%

By Application:

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Crop

By Surfactant Concentration

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Crop

By Surfactant Concentration

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Crop

By Surfactant Concentration

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Crop

By Surfactant Concentration

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Crop

By Surfactant Concentration

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Crop

By Surfactant Concentration

By Application

