Nanofibres Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2025

Nanofibres are nanomaterials with small diameters, typically in the nanometer range. The diameter of the nanofibers is between 50nm and 1000nm. Nanofibers are lightweight and have controllable pore structures. These have a very high surface-to-volume ratio and thus are ideal for applications such as sensors, protective clothing, and filtration among others. The eco-friendly and bio-based nature of nanofibers is expected to increase the market owing to increased sustainability issues.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Tissue Engineering, Cancer Diagnosis, Optical Sensors, Air and Liquid Filtration, Oil-Water Separation, Sportswear Textile, Sound Absorbents, Wound Care Products, Others), Production Techniques (Drawing, Electrospinning, Phase Separation, Self-Assembly, Template Synthesis, Others), Material Type (Polymers {Synthetic, Biological}, Metal, Carbon, Ceramic, Composite {Polymer/Polymer and Others}, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Electrospun Nanofibers Are Being Used Widely For Drug Delivery Applications

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Demand from Textile Industry Is the Key Driver

Rising Applications in Medical Is Fueling Demand

Rising Demand for High-Efficiency Filtration Applications

Major Roadblocks Worthy Attention

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Rising Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Industry

Rising Market of Sound Absorbents to Curb Noise Pollution

