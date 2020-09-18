Vehicle Bumpers Market is expected to grow exponentially in forecast period 2020- 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Vehicle Bumpers’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Toray Industries (Japan), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Faurecia SA (France), SMP Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Flex-N-Gate Corporation (United States), Hyundai Mobis Co. (South Korea), Toyoda Gosei Co. (Japan), Futaba Industrial Co. (India), Magna International (Canada), Plastic Omnium SA. (France)

The increasing number of accidents day by day and to avoid it the Vehicle bumper system plays a major role as it is a key part of a vehicle, designed to reduce physical damage to the front or rear end of the vehicle. It protects the trunk, grill, fuel, exhaust, and safety-related equipment such as parking light, taillights, and headlamps, it absorbs the vibrations and shock for prevention of physical damage. According to federal standard 49 CFR, Part 581 in Europe advised now been adopted by almost countries, inclination and concern related to safety is driving the demand for vehicle bumper in the market. For avoiding the ratio of passenger injury caused by accident and using external vehicle safety the demand for vehicle bumper is increasing in the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Standard Bumper, Deep Drop/Cowboy Bumper, Roll Pan Bumper, Step Bumper, Tuber Bumper, Other), Application (Automobile, Others), Position (Front, Rear), Sales Channel (OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket), Material (Steel, Aluminum, Plastics, Others (fiber glass)), Vehicle Types (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Use of Advance Robotics & Automation and Time Efficient Solutions in Vehicle Bumper

Growth Drivers in LimelightThe Continuously Growth in Vehicle Production Is Driving the Demand of Vehicle Bumper

Growing Concern of Safety regarding Traveller and Vehicle.

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionAdditional Cost Required For the Installation of Bumper into Vehicle

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Bumper Advanced Safety Features Are Becoming a Standard Fixture Integrated Into Vehicles

Growing Trading Activities Which Involves Transportation of Goods and Growing Preference for Local Transport Vehicle

