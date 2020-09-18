POU Water Purifiers Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2014 – 2020

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1768

The India water purifier market is expected to witness robust CAGR growth rate of nearly 18.5% by 2020. Rise in awareness about safe drinking water, increasing urbanization, high per capita income, and supply side strategies are some of the prominent factors driving the demand for water purifier across the country.

Also, influx of cutting-edge technology to offer superior water purification is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. In terms of value, RO is the major segment for water purifier market.In this study, we analyze the India Water Purifier Market during 2014-2020. We focus on: Market size and forecast, 2014-2020 Key Trends and Developments of water purifier products by process type-RO,UV, and Media Key Drivers and developments in particular regions in North, South, East and West Government policies and initiatives for water purifier market in all four regions

Key Geographies Covered

North, South, East, and West

Examples of key Companies Covered

Eureka Forbes, Kent, Hindustan Unilever, Ion Exchange, Tata Chemicals, Hi Tech RO, EsselNasaka, Whirlpool, Godrej and Panasonic Corporation

