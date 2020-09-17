Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Chemical Additives Market Analysis and Trends 2026

Construction Chemical Additives Market: Overview

Construction chemical additive mixtures are a kind of specialty chemicals added to construction chemicals to improve the durability of the building. These additives are chemical formulations, which are added into the cement to make the concrete strong and more effective for building construction. This modification in the product the can resist harsh weather conditions, thus giving rise to bigger and stronger building structures. Some construction chemical additives are used to minimize the quantity of cement and water used in construction.

Construction Chemical Additives Market: Drivers & Restraints

The construction chemical additives market is driven by the increase in investment in the construction sector. The investment in the sector is expected to double over the next 10 years. Construction chemical additives increase the life of construction work and also provide additional protection from environmental hazards. Rise in expenditure on the development of tunnels, roads, dams, and bridges in developing nations is also driving the construction chemical additives market. However, increase in emission of toxic chemicals is anticipated to restrain the construction chemical additives market in the near future. Availability of alternatives for construction chemical additives is also estimated to hamper the market.

Construction Chemical Additives Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the construction chemical additives market can be segmented into plasticizers, accelerating additives, retarding agents, air-entraining agents, waterproofing additives, and others. Concrete additives help enhance the concreteness of chemical properties as well as physical properties. Demand for waterproofing additives, accelerating additives, and retarding agents is higher than that for other construction chemical additives.

Based on end-use industry, the construction chemical additives market can be divided into residential, non-residential and non-building. Construction chemical additives are employed in all the buildings. Developers and architects find it difficult to construct a building with just cement concrete. Different types of construction chemical additives are used to meet the different needs of buildings.

Construction Chemical Additives Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the construction chemical additives market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of demand, North America accounts for high share of the global construction chemical additives market. The U.S. is the leading consumer of construction chemical additives due to the significant demand for these additives in the construction industry in the country. North America is followed by Europe. Demand for construction chemical additives in Europe is high due to the rise in demand for reconstruction activities. The construction chemical additives market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a fast pace owing to the rapid development of the construction industry and rise in investment in infrastructure by various governments in the region. Demand for construction chemical additives is high in countries such as Japan, China, and India in Asia Pacific. The construction chemical additives market in India is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. Demand for construction chemical additives in Latin America is rising at a significant pace due to the expansion in the construction industry in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. The market in Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at an accelerated pace due to the presence of a strong construction industry, especially in the UAE.

Construction Chemical Additives Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global construction chemical additives market include Yasham, BASF SE, Sika AG, RPM International, W.R. Grace & Co., Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd., Clariant, Croda International Plc., Evonik Industries, and Fosroc International.

