Astonishing Growth in Industrial Cobot Market with prominent players: ABB Ltd, The Fanuc Corporation

The global industrial cobot market size was $0.65 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $12.48 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 44.8% from 2019 to 2026. The collaborative robot are used to interact with humans in a shared workspace. The rise in adoption in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and investments in automation of manufacturing processes are the key factors driving the market growth. Emergence of robots working along with humans in areas like smart parts assembly and electronics product assembly further fuels the demand.

Leading players of Industrial Cobot Market:

ABB Ltd, The Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots A/S, and Teradyne.

The “Global Industrial Cobot Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Industrial Cobot market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Industrial Cobot market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Industrial Cobot market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by End User:

Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others

Segmentation by Application:

Material Handling, Machine Tending, Test/Inspection, Value Added Processing, and Transport

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Industrial Cobot market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Industrial Cobot market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Industrial Cobot Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Industrial Cobot Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Industrial Cobot Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Industrial Cobot Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Industrial Cobot Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

