The global torque sensor market size was valued at $8.39 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $16.82 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. A torque sensor is a device that measures and records the torque on a rotating system, such as an engine, crankshaft, gearbox, and others. There are two types of torque sensor namely, dynamic torque sensor and static torque sensor. Static torque is relatively easy to measure. Dynamic torque, on the other hand, is not easy to measure, since it generally requires transfer of some effect from the shaft being measured to a static system.

Some of the key players of Torque Sensor Market:

ABB Ltd., Honeywell International corporation, Infineon Technologies, Kistler Group, Sensor Technology, PCB Peozotronics, Crane Electronics, Datum Electronics, Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., and HBM.

The Global Torque Sensor Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Dynamic Torque Sensor and Static Torque Sensor

Segmentation by application:

Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, HealthCare, and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Torque Sensor market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Torque Sensor market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

