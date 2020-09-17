Massive Growth for Motor Monitoring Market by 2026

The global motor condition monitoring market is expected to generate revenue worth $2,487.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,168.4 million by 2026, to register a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period. Motor condition monitoring is the collection, sorting, and analyzation of streamed data from components such as sensors, detectors, and others on the device. The data analyzed in then processed through the software using various algorithms and monitoring process. Therefore, motor condition monitoring is available as the combination of hardware and software. It finds its application in various industry verticals such as oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense, and automotive.

Some of the key players of Motor Monitoring Market:

Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, ABB, National Instruments, SKF Group, Siemens, ALS Limited and Parker-Hannifin.

The Global Motor Monitoring Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Offering:

Hardware and Software

Segmentation by End Use:

Oil and Gas, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Motor Monitoring market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Motor Monitoring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

