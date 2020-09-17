The Incredible Growth of Automotive Electronics Market by 2026

The global automotive electronics market generated revenue worth $228.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $382.16 billion by 2026, to register a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period. Automotive electronics industry deals with equipping vehicles with digital and automatic controls. The features such as power windows, changing ride modes, lighting, safety features, driver assistance, automatic ride controls, infotainment and other such functionality uses automotive electronics. The electronics are installed in various categories of vehicles such as passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs.

Some of the key players of Automotive Electronics Market:

Robert Bosch, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Continental AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Aptiv PLC.

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car, LCV and HCV

Segmentation by application:

ADAS, Infotainment, Body Electronics, Safety System, Power Train and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Electronics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Automotive Electronics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

