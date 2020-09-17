Expected a Drastic Growth in Power Discrete and Modules Market by 2026

The global power discrete and modules market size was valued at $20.75billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $35.92 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2019 to 2026. While power discrete are single semiconductor devices such as diodes or transistors used to regulate voltages with lower power consumption and reduced heat generation, power modules are power controlling circuit elements integrated on an isolated-base package optimized in size to deliver high number of watts in the least amount of space.

Some of the key players of Power Discrete and Modules Market:

Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, ROHM Semiconductors, and Semtech Corporation.

Segmentation by type:

Power Discrete and Power Module

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Renewable, Consumer & Enterprise, Military, Defense & Aerospace, and Medical

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Power Discrete and Modules market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Power Discrete and Modules market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

