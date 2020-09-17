US Cards and Payments Market Report-Growth Opportunities, Sales, Size, Revenue, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The research reports on US Cards and Payments Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. US Cards and Payments Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. US Cards and Payments Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2632329

Top Companies mentioned-

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase

PNC

US Bank

American Express

Citibank

Capital One

Visa

Mastercard

Star

Pulse

Discover

Worldpay

First Data

Elavon

Fiserv

Global Payments

FIS

and more…

US Cards and Payments Market report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the US cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, direct debits, credit transfers, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together ReportsnReports research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

US Cards and Payments Market Report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the US cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the US cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, direct debits, credit transfers, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the US cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– Rising pressure on profitability and the growing consumer preference for online banking are driving the concept of digital-only banks in the US. In June 2019, UK-based digital-only bank Monzo launched its operations in the US in partnership with Sutton Bank. A Mastercard debit card is issued when consumers open an account. From July 2019, Germany-based mobile-only bank N26 started to offer a checking account via Axos Bank. The account comes with a Visa debit card, as well as no minimum account balance or maintenance charges. To keep up with these challenger banks, the likes of JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Citizens Bank have launched digital-only banks.

– Credit and charge cards account for 51.2% of total payment card value in 2019. Growth in the credit card market has been driven by factors such as rising employment and growing demand for consumer credit. In response to this growth, non-banking companies are entering the space. Apple partnered with Goldman Sachs to unveil Apple Card in March 2019. The Mastercard-branded credit card can be used for in-store, in-app, and online purchases. Card holders are offered 3% cashback on Apple purchases, 2% cashback on Apple Pay transactions, and 1% cashback on purchases with the physical card. The company started to offer the new credit card on a selective basis from August 6, 2019.

– The US Federal Reserve decreased its benchmark interest rate in July 2019 by 0.25% to a range of 2-2.25%. Loan rates are also likely to decrease depending on the type of loan and the term. It is reasonable to expect interest rates to decrease on credit cards, mortgages, home equity loans, car loans, and other consumer loans going forward. Following the Federal Reserve rate cut, JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, and U.S. Bank lowered their prime rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% effective from August 1, 2019, which in turn makes borrowing less expensive for consumers.

Single User License: US $ 2750

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2632329

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the US cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the US cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the US cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in the US.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the US cards and payments industry.