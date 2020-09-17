Impact of COVID-19 on Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market

Key Highlights:

The global ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market was valued at US$ 3.1 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.4% during the forecast period

The global ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market is driven by the rise in demand for ultra-pure electronic gases in the semiconductor industry

Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market, led by the rise in demand for efficient semiconductor devices in the region

Key Drivers of Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market:

Ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas with minimum contaminants is gaining momentum in the global electronics industry, due to the rise in need for better product consistency and maximum purity for improved yield of epitaxial reactors and dry etching processes

Demand for electronic equipment is expected to increase at a significant pace in the next few years, owing to the rise in need for smartphones, electric appliances, and electronic components such as wafers, integrated circuits (ICs), and data storage devices

These devices are more susceptible to low-level impurities. Increase in demand for ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas to remove these impurities; purify silicon via trichlorosilane (SiHCl3); and etch semiconductor crystals is driving the market

Industrial Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities:

Ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas is employed in various industries such as chemical and pharmaceutical. In the chemical industry, it is used in chemical synthesis reactions to produce hydrochloric acid, vinyl chloride, fertilizers, dyes, and pigments.

In the metal industry, it is used for the process of CVD coating and hard metal production. Demand for ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas is high in pharmaceutical applications, wherein presence of moisture is not tolerable, for example, manufacture of pharmaceutical ingredients and excimer laser in ophthalmology.

Stringent legislations and industrial standards in the medical industry regarding sterilization of medical equipment, calibration of medical devices, and use of pneumatic power source for dental and surgical tools are boosting the demand for ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas

High Production Cost and Stiff Competition to Hamper Market:

The process of obtaining ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas with purity level of more than 99.99% is expensive. Ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas is heavier than air and it needs to be shipped and stored in high-pressure cylinders or tube trailers. Thus, high cost of equipment required for producing ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride gas with purity level of more than 99.99% and high transportation cost are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas faces stiff competition from other special electronic gases such as hydrogen bromide (HBr), nitrogen trifluoride (NF3), boron trichloride (BCl3), carbon tetrafluoride (CF4), and ammonia (NH3). These gases have lower production costs than ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride gas. This is likely to create intense competition among manufacturers in the near future.

Asia Pacific Dominates Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market:

Among regions, Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas market in 2018. Demand for consumer electronics is high in the region, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea.

China is projected to lead the market in Asia Pacific in the next few years, due to rise in the interest of consumers in the country in high-quality electronic gadgets. The Government of China is taking initiatives to reduce its reliance on imported chips and increase its self-sufficiency rate for integrated circuits to 40% by 2020 and 70% by 2025.

South Korea and Japan are investing significantly in the semiconductor industry. This is expected to boost the demand for ultra-high-purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas in these countries in the near future. For instance, the Government of South Korea is expected to invest US$ 1.3 Bn by 2024 to support the development of next-generation semiconductor technology.

Top Four Players Accounted About 65% Market Share:

In 2018, Niacet Corporation announced the completion of commissioning of its ULSI-grade AHCL plant. The plant is capable of producing 99.999% pure AHCl for VLSI application in order to meet the demand for semiconductors.

In 2018, Praxair Inc., and The Linde Group merged together to form Linde plc. The deal was closed at US$ 90.0 Bn. Through this merger, the combined revenue generated by both the companies stood at US$ 27.0 Bn in 2018. Praxair Inc., is a global leader in industrial gases. It also produces ultra-high level hydrogen chloride gas (99.999%).

In 2017, Gas Innovations Inc. expanded its facility for specialty gases and established eHCI Innovations Inc. in La Porte, Texas, the U.S. eHCI Innovations Inc. has developed proprietary purification technology for producing industrial grade aHCL (anhydrous grade Hydrogen Chloride (HCl)). The process of producing ultra-high purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas also involves further purification to produce electronic grades of hydrogen chloride (99.999 %+) for the semiconductor industry.

The ultra-high purity anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) gas market is dominated by a few large and medium players that operate across the globe. The top four players — Air Liquide S.A., Linde Group, Niacet Corporation, and SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD — accounted for about 65% share in 2018. Key players operating in the market include Niacet Corporation, SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO., LTD, The Linde Group, Purityplus Specialty Gases, Gas Innovations Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Versum Materials, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Zhejiang Britech Co., Ltd., Shandong Weitai Fine Chemical Co. Ltd, and Shandong Yanhe Chemical Co., Ltd.