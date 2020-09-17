Nucleotide Premix Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2028

Nucleotide Premix Market: Outlook

Nucleotides are conditionally essential nutrients that are one of the structural component or building block of ribonucleic acid (RNA) and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). Nucleotide is consist of a molecule of sugar and one of phosphoric acid plus a base (one of four chemicals: guanine, adenine, cytosine, and thymine). Premix is usually referred to a product or substance that is mixed in an early stage in the manufacturing process. Premixes are used to enrich products and enhance product formula. Nucleotide premixes are the customized blend of nucleotides and other nutrients that are used in the food and beverages fortification.

Applications and Functions of Nucleotide Premixes.

Nucleotide is the building blocks of nucleic acids. Besides this, nucleotide act as a base for another molecule such as adenosine triphosphate, the primary energy molecule of the cell. Cyclic adenosine monophosphate also contains nucleotide. Nucleotide or nucleotide premix are used in many chemical reactions that play roles in metabolism. Nucleotide premixes are used in infant formula, clinical nutrition, in the fortification of nutritional drinks, and other products such as sports nutrition and nutritional drink for athletes. Nucleotide premix is also used in dairy products such as yogurt, fortified milk, powdered milk, and other dairy products. Nucleotide premix is also used in the dietary supplement in the form of powder or liquid to enrich the nutritional value. Nucleotide premix is also used in medical nutrition specifically made for hospitalized people which may be recommended by the doctors for healthy diet nutrition.

Global Nucleotide Premix Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global nucleotide premix market has been segmented as-

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of end use, the global nucleotide premix market has been segmented as-

Food & Beverage

Nutritional Drinks

Infant Formula

Sports Nutrition

Dietary Supplement

Global Nucleotide Premix Market: Key Players

The global nucleotide premix market is evolving due to the growing demand for food premixes in the infant formula application and food fortification. Many industrialists are focusing on nucleotide premixes, due to its various application in food products and dietary supplements. Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of nucleotide premixes are Vitablend Nederland B.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia plc, Cargill, Inc., Watson Inc., Corbion Purac, Jubilant Life Sciences, Nanjing Biotogether Co. Ltd, BioAtlas, and Premier Research Labs. Apart from them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the nucleotide premixes as the demand for the nucleotide premixes is growing among the consumers globally.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Globally increasing usage of premixes in infant nutrition application is expected to boost the growth of nucleotide premix market to a certain extent. Also, due to the high rate of nutrient deficiency among the global population the demand for food fortification has enhanced significantly in the past few years, as the lack of nutrients in food could lead to severe forms of malnutrition. Hence, by considering the growing demand for nutritional premixes from the consumers, manufacturers are focusing on various types of food premixes such as nucleotide premixes, vitamin premixes, mineral premixes, amino acid premixes, and other botanical premixes to ensure better health of the consumers. New market players have the opportunity to launch innovative nucleotide premix products such as gluten-free nucleotide premix, as consumer inclination towards gluten-free products is increasing globally. In addition, the demand for customized premixes including nucleotide premixes is currently rising, primarily in developed countries due to the growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of consuming fortified food products. By considering the above factors, it is expected that the nucleotide premix market will grow positive during the forecast period.

Global Nucleotide Premix Market: A Regional Outlook

As the demand for food premix is high in North America, it is expected that North America will account for highest revenue share in the global nucleotide premix market and is further expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Europe is expected to witness favorable growth over the forecast period, the presence of key manufacturers and suppliers in this region is the major factor expected to support the growth of nucleotide premix market.

