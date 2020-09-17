Infrared Imaging Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2023- ReportsnReports

The Infrared Imaging Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Infrared Imaging Market with Forecasts 2023.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=354424

The Infrared Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% between 2018 and 2023,to reach USD 7.30 Billion by 2023 from USD 5.16 Billion in 2018. This report spread across 153 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 64 tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Infrared Imaging Market:

FLIR Systems (US)

Fluke (US)

Sensors Unlimited (US)

Leonardo DRS (US)

Axis Communications (Sweden)

Xenics (Belgium)

Opgal Optronics Industries (Israel)

ew Imaging Technologies (France)

llied Vision Technologies (Germany)

Sofradir (France)

COX (South Korea)

C-Thermal (Austria)

DALI Technology (China)

Tonbo Imaging (India)

IR Cameras (US)

Princeton Infrared Technologies (US)

L3 Technologies (US)

Raptor Photonics (UK)

Princeton Instruments (US)

Episensors (US)

The market for shortwave infrared (SWIR) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Currently, the price of SWIR cameras is higher than most MWIR, LWIR, and NIR cameras, which has restricted their wide-scale adoption. However, owing to technological advancements and efforts made by SWIR camera manufacturers to launch low-priced SWIR cameras, the price of these cameras is expected to decrease in the near future.

Access full report (Discount 25% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=354424

The infrared imaging market for the industrial vertical is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for infrared imaging products for the monitoring and inspection application is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the infrared imaging market in the industrial vertical.

The infrared imaging market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are some of the major countries driving the growth of this market in APAC. High demand for infrared imaging products in security and surveillance, and monitoring and inspection applications in these countries is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape of Infrared Imaging Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Infrared Imaging Market

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

3.3 Others

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=354424

List of Tables:

Table 1 Infrared Imaging Market, By Technology, 2015–2023 (USD Billion)

Table 2 Market for Cooled Infrared Imaging, By Application, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Market for Uncooled Infrared Imaging, By Application, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Infrared Imaging Market, By Wavelength, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Infrared Imaging Market for Near Infrared, By Application, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Infrared Imaging Market for Near Infrared, By Vertical, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Infrared Imaging Market for Near Infrared, By Region, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Infrared Imaging Market for Shortwave Infrared, By Application, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Infrared Imaging Market for Shortwave Infrared, By Vertical, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Infrared Imaging Market for Shortwave Infrared, By Region, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

…..And More