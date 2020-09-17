FLUOROSURFACTANT MARKET OVERVIEW, INSIGHTS GROWTH, REPORT & RESEARCH STILL 2028 | THE CHEMOURS COMPANY, OMNOVA SOLUTIONS, PILOT CHEMICAL COMPANY

A recent report published by QMI on the fluorosurfactant market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of fluorosurfactant market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for fluorosurfactant during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of fluorosurfactant to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the fluorosurfactant market has been segmented by type (nonionic, anionic, amphoteric, and cationic), by application (paints & coatings, specialty detergents, firefighting, and oilfield & mining). Historic back-drop for fluorosurfactant market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations.
The value chain of the fluorosurfactants market includes sourcing of basic raw materials, manufacturing, and supplying to intermediate product manufacturers, and usage in various end-use applications.
Insights about the regional distribution of market:
Fluorosurfactant is a synthetic organofluorine chemical compound that consists of multiple fluorine atoms. It is also known as perfluorinated alkylated substances or PFASs or fluorinated surfactants. It acts as surfactants and is essential to lower the surface tension of the water. Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) are man-made fluorosurfactants. Fluorosurfactant improves formulation properties of controlling foam, wetting, thermal stability, and leveling. It helps in reducing the surface tensions in paints and coatings. It is soluble in the polymers and remains active throughout the curing and drying process.
North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World segmented the fluorosurfactant market on a regional basis. Some of the major markets in North America and Western Europe are also typical suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. The major companies in this market have their headquarters in North and Western Europe.
This area has undergone a range of transformations from end-use industries in terms of the production of chemicals and their respective applications. In designing the green alternatives in these areas, preference for bio-based feedstock has been instrumental. In addition, regulatory authorities have placed stringent guidelines on environmental issues and possible health risks related to exposures. This has been more influential in the dynamic Western Europe region. Some of these regions ‘ major economies include the US, Germany, the UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain and so on.
Companies Covered: The Chemours Company, The 3M Company, Tyco International PLC., Merck KgaA., Omnova Solution Inc., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation., Advanced Polymer, Inc., Innovative Chemical Technologies, Inc., Pilot Chemical Company.
Market Segmentation:
By?Type:
Nonionic
Anionic
Amphoteric
Cationic
By?Application:
Paints & Coatings
Specialty Detergents
Firefighting
Oilfield & Mining
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Type
North America, by Application
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Type
Western Europe, by Application
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Type
Asia Pacific, by Application
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Type
Eastern Europe, by Application
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Type
Middle East, by Application
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Type
Rest of the World, by Application
