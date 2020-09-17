Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a disorder of brain, formerly known as attention deficit disorder. It is one of the most common mental disorders affecting children as well as adults. According to an estimation by the American Psychiatric Association, 2.5% of adults and 5% of children suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in the U.S. Among the children, the disorder is more common in boys than in girls.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition where the patient has trouble in sitting still, focusing on tasks, and paying attention. The patient acts without thinking. This disorder can be diagnosed between the age of 6 and 12 years. The disorder is diagnosed by gathering information from teachers, parents, and others by performing a medical evaluation (including hearing and vision screening) and filling out checklists. No specific cause of the disorder is known.

Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Increase in the number of pre-term births of babies is a driving factor for the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market. According to the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), currently, 20% of the prematurely born babies develop this disorder. Increasing inclination of pregnant women toward toxins such as alcohol, cigarette, and drugs leads to children born with the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Complementary and alternative therapies such as special diets, vitamins, minerals, and herbs may restrain the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market during the forecast period.

Psychotherapy and combination of treatments segments are expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder among the people and technological advancements. Based on end user, the market can be segmented into pediatric clinics, psychological centers, hospitals and others.

Key Players of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Report:

Key players operating in the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market are Janssen Global Services, LLC, Cingulate Therapeutics, LLC, Shire, Eli Lilly and Company, Purdue Pharma L.P., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Novartis AG.

