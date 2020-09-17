Automated Smart Locker System Market Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2027

Global Automated Smart Locker System Market: Introduction

An automated smart locker system is an integrated system. It consists of an intelligent electronic lock hardware and a built-in application which help the system to perform the task automatically.

Generally, RFID technology is used in this system. It is a customized electronic platform which enables the customer or the end-user to securely receive, drop-off, transfer, and store parcels, documents and other items.

The automated smart locker system is easy to use. It enhances the flexibility for keeping the documents compared to the traditional locker system. Some of the major features of the automated smart locker system include remote system management, real time monitoring of the locker, and live locker reservation.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Increase in Penetration of Smartphones and Connected Devices

Demand for automated smart locker system can be attributed to the increased usage of smartphones, smart devices, and tablets. Individuals as well as businesses are shifting toward wireless era from the conventional system. Minimizing the usage of key to remove the complexity and to enhance the flexibility of storage of the item is driving the demand for the automated smart locker system. Digitization has made data transfer from one place to another quite easy which makes the automated locker more convenient.

Rise in adoption of IoT Based System

Adoption rate of IoT based systems is increasing rapidly across the globe. IoT has simplified complex traditional problems related to connectivity and flow of information. The number of IoT connected devices is increasing yearly due to their wide acceptance and there is also a shift in preference from wired devices to wireless devices. It will boost the demand for the automated smart locker system in the coming future as with the development of the better technology related to locker system the integration with IoT will be more effective.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Lack of Awareness

In low economy and lower middle economy countries the adoption rate of automated smart locker system is very low. Individuals within these economies still prefer conventional lock and key for their locker systems. This is due to lack of awareness regarding the smart locker system. The individuals are not aware about features and advantages of such technology and solution which could help them and the organizations optimize their cost and bring the flexibility in their business.

North America to Dominate Market in Terms of Market Size

In terms of region, the global automated smart locker system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market due to high adoption rate by small & medium size enterprises in this particular region. The number of small and medium size enterprises is very high, especially in North America.