Candle Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius

“

The report titled Global Candle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Candle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Candle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Candle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Candle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Candle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1937746/global-candle-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Candle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Candle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Candle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Candle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Candle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Candle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Candle Market Research Report: Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius, MVP Group International, Inc, Gies, Talent, Universal Candle, Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD, Vollmar, Empire Candle Co., LLC, Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited, Diptqyue, Zhongnam, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd., Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd., Allite, Armadilla Wax Works

Global Candle Market Segmentation by Product: Petroleum & Mineral

Vegetable

Animal

Synthetic



Global Candle Market Segmentation by Application: Traditional Field

Craft Field



The Candle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Candle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Candle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Candle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Candle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Candle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Candle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Candle market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1937746/global-candle-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Candle Product Introduction

1.2 Market Raw Materials

1.2.1 Global Candle Market Size Growth Rate Raw Materials

1.2.2 Petroleum & Mineral

1.2.3 Vegetable

1.2.4 Animal

1.2.5 Synthetic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Candle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Traditional Field

1.3.3 Craft Field

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Candle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Candle Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Candle Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Candle Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Candle Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Candle Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Candle Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Candle Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Candle Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Candle Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Candle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Candle by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Candle Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Candle Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Candle Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Candle Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Candle Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Candle Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Candle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Candle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Candle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Candle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Candle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Candle Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Candle Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)

4.1.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Corporation Information

4.1.2 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Products Offered

4.1.4 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Recent Development

4.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation

4.2.1 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Corporation Information

4.2.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Products Offered

4.2.4 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Recent Development

4.3 Bolsius

4.3.1 Bolsius Corporation Information

4.3.2 Bolsius Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Bolsius Candle Products Offered

4.3.4 Bolsius Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Bolsius Candle Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Bolsius Candle Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Bolsius Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Bolsius Candle Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Bolsius Recent Development

4.4 MVP Group International, Inc

4.4.1 MVP Group International, Inc Corporation Information

4.4.2 MVP Group International, Inc Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Products Offered

4.4.4 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Revenue by Product

4.4.6 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Revenue by Application

4.4.7 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 MVP Group International, Inc Recent Development

4.5 Gies

4.5.1 Gies Corporation Information

4.5.2 Gies Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Gies Candle Products Offered

4.5.4 Gies Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Gies Candle Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Gies Candle Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Gies Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Gies Candle Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Gies Recent Development

4.6 Talent

4.6.1 Talent Corporation Information

4.6.2 Talent Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Talent Candle Products Offered

4.6.4 Talent Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Talent Candle Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Talent Candle Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Talent Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Talent Recent Development

4.7 Universal Candle

4.7.1 Universal Candle Corporation Information

4.7.2 Universal Candle Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Universal Candle Candle Products Offered

4.7.4 Universal Candle Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Universal Candle Candle Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Universal Candle Candle Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Universal Candle Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Universal Candle Recent Development

4.8 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD

4.8.1 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Corporation Information

4.8.2 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Products Offered

4.8.4 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Recent Development

4.9 Vollmar

4.9.1 Vollmar Corporation Information

4.9.2 Vollmar Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Vollmar Candle Products Offered

4.9.4 Vollmar Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Vollmar Candle Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Vollmar Candle Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Vollmar Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Vollmar Recent Development

4.10 Empire Candle Co., LLC

4.10.1 Empire Candle Co., LLC Corporation Information

4.10.2 Empire Candle Co., LLC Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Products Offered

4.10.4 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Empire Candle Co., LLC Recent Development

4.11 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited

4.11.1 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Corporation Information

4.11.2 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Products Offered

4.11.4 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Recent Development

4.12 Diptqyue

4.12.1 Diptqyue Corporation Information

4.12.2 Diptqyue Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Diptqyue Candle Products Offered

4.12.4 Diptqyue Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Diptqyue Candle Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Diptqyue Candle Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Diptqyue Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Diptqyue Recent Development

4.13 Zhongnam

4.13.1 Zhongnam Corporation Information

4.13.2 Zhongnam Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Zhongnam Candle Products Offered

4.13.4 Zhongnam Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Zhongnam Candle Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Zhongnam Candle Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Zhongnam Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Zhongnam Recent Development

4.14 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.

4.14.1 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

4.14.2 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Products Offered

4.14.4 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

4.15 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.

4.15.1 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Corporation Information

4.15.2 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Products Offered

4.15.4 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Recent Development

4.16 Allite

4.16.1 Allite Corporation Information

4.16.2 Allite Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Allite Candle Products Offered

4.16.4 Allite Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Allite Candle Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Allite Candle Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Allite Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Allite Recent Development

4.17 Armadilla Wax Works

4.17.1 Armadilla Wax Works Corporation Information

4.17.2 Armadilla Wax Works Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Products Offered

4.17.4 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Armadilla Wax Works Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Candle Sales Raw Materials (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Candle Sales Raw Materials (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Candle Sales Forecast Raw Materials (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Candle Sales Market Share Raw Materials (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Candle Revenue Forecast Raw Materials (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Candle Revenue Raw Materials (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Candle Revenue Forecast Raw Materials (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Candle Revenue Market Share Raw Materials (2015-2026)

5.3 Candle Average Selling Price (ASP) Raw Materials (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Candle Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Candle Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Candle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Candle Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Candle Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Candle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Candle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Candle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Candle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Candle Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Candle Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Candle Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Candle Sales Raw Materials

7.4 North America Candle Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Candle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Candle Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Candle Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Candle Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Candle Sales Raw Materials

8.4 Asia-Pacific Candle Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Candle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Candle Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Candle Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Candle Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Candle Sales Raw Materials

9.4 Europe Candle Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Candle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Candle Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Candle Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Candle Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Candle Sales Raw Materials

10.4 Latin America Candle Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales Raw Materials

11.4 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Candle Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Candle Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Candle Clients Analysis

12.4 Candle Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Candle Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Candle Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Candle Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Candle Market Drivers

13.2 Candle Market Opportunities

13.3 Candle Market Challenges

13.4 Candle Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”