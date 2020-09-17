Candle Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius

“

The report titled Global Candle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Candle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Candle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Candle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Candle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Candle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Candle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Candle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Candle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Candle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Candle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Candle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Candle Market Research Report: Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius, MVP Group International, Inc, Gies, Talent, Universal Candle, Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD, Vollmar, Empire Candle Co., LLC, Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited, Diptqyue, Zhongnam, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd., Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd., Allite, Armadilla Wax Works

Global Candle Market Segmentation by Product: Petroleum & Mineral

Vegetable

Animal

Synthetic



Global Candle Market Segmentation by Application: Traditional Field

Craft Field



The Candle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Candle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Candle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Candle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Candle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Candle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Candle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Candle market?

Table of Contents:

1 Candle Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Candle

1.2 Candle Segment Raw Materials

1.2.1 Global Candle Sales Growth Rate Comparison Raw Materials (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Petroleum & Mineral

1.2.3 Vegetable

1.2.4 Animal

1.2.5 Synthetic

1.3 Candle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Candle Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Traditional Field

1.3.3 Craft Field

1.4 Global Candle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Candle Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Candle Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Candle Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Candle Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Candle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Candle Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Candle Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Candle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Candle Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Candle Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Candle Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Candle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Candle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Candle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Candle Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Candle Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Candle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Candle Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Candle Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Candle Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Candle Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Candle Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Candle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Candle Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Candle Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Candle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Candle Historic Market Analysis Raw Materials

4.1 Global Candle Sales Market Share Raw Materials (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Candle Revenue Market Share Raw Materials (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Candle Price Market Share Raw Materials (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Candle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Candle Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Candle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Candle Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Candle Business

6.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Products Offered

6.1.5 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Recent Development

6.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation

6.2.1 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Products Offered

6.2.5 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Recent Development

6.3 Bolsius

6.3.1 Bolsius Corporation Information

6.3.2 Bolsius Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Bolsius Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Bolsius Products Offered

6.3.5 Bolsius Recent Development

6.4 MVP Group International, Inc

6.4.1 MVP Group International, Inc Corporation Information

6.4.2 MVP Group International, Inc Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 MVP Group International, Inc Products Offered

6.4.5 MVP Group International, Inc Recent Development

6.5 Gies

6.5.1 Gies Corporation Information

6.5.2 Gies Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Gies Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Gies Products Offered

6.5.5 Gies Recent Development

6.6 Talent

6.6.1 Talent Corporation Information

6.6.2 Talent Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Talent Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Talent Products Offered

6.6.5 Talent Recent Development

6.7 Universal Candle

6.6.1 Universal Candle Corporation Information

6.6.2 Universal Candle Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Universal Candle Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Universal Candle Products Offered

6.7.5 Universal Candle Recent Development

6.8 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD

6.8.1 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Corporation Information

6.8.2 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Products Offered

6.8.5 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Recent Development

6.9 Vollmar

6.9.1 Vollmar Corporation Information

6.9.2 Vollmar Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Vollmar Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Vollmar Products Offered

6.9.5 Vollmar Recent Development

6.10 Empire Candle Co., LLC

6.10.1 Empire Candle Co., LLC Corporation Information

6.10.2 Empire Candle Co., LLC Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Empire Candle Co., LLC Products Offered

6.10.5 Empire Candle Co., LLC Recent Development

6.11 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited

6.11.1 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Corporation Information

6.11.2 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Products Offered

6.11.5 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Recent Development

6.12 Diptqyue

6.12.1 Diptqyue Corporation Information

6.12.2 Diptqyue Candle Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Diptqyue Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Diptqyue Products Offered

6.12.5 Diptqyue Recent Development

6.13 Zhongnam

6.13.1 Zhongnam Corporation Information

6.13.2 Zhongnam Candle Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Zhongnam Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Zhongnam Products Offered

6.13.5 Zhongnam Recent Development

6.14 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.

6.14.1 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.14.2 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Products Offered

6.14.5 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

6.15 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.

6.15.1 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Corporation Information

6.15.2 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Products Offered

6.15.5 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Recent Development

6.16 Allite

6.16.1 Allite Corporation Information

6.16.2 Allite Candle Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Allite Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Allite Products Offered

6.16.5 Allite Recent Development

6.17 Armadilla Wax Works

6.17.1 Armadilla Wax Works Corporation Information

6.17.2 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Armadilla Wax Works Products Offered

6.17.5 Armadilla Wax Works Recent Development

7 Candle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Candle Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Candle

7.4 Candle Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Candle Distributors List

8.3 Candle Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Candle Market Estimates and Projections Raw Materials

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Candle Raw Materials (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Candle Raw Materials (2021-2026)

10.2 Candle Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Candle by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Candle by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Candle Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Candle by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Candle by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”