Candle Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026 | Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius

The report titled Global Candle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Candle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Candle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Candle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Candle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Candle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Candle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Candle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Candle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Candle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Candle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Candle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Candle Market Research Report: Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius, MVP Group International, Inc, Gies, Talent, Universal Candle, Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD, Vollmar, Empire Candle Co., LLC, Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited, Diptqyue, Zhongnam, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd., Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd., Allite, Armadilla Wax Works

Global Candle Market Segmentation by Product: Petroleum & Mineral

Vegetable

Animal

Synthetic



Global Candle Market Segmentation by Application: Traditional Field

Craft Field



The Candle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Candle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Candle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Candle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Candle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Candle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Candle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Candle market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Candle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Candle Market Size Growth RateRaw Materials

1.3.2 Petroleum & Mineral

1.3.3 Vegetable

1.3.4 Animal

1.3.5 Synthetic

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Candle Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Traditional Field

1.4.3 Craft Field

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Candle Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Candle Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Candle Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Candle Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Candle Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Candle Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Candle Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Candle Industry Trends

2.4.1 Candle Market Trends

2.4.2 Candle Market Drivers

2.4.3 Candle Market Challenges

2.4.4 Candle Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Candle Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Candle Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Candle Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Candle Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Candle by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Candle Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Candle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Candle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Candle as of 2019)

3.4 Global Candle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Candle Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Candle Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Candle Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Candle Market Size Raw Materials

4.1 Global Candle Historic Market Review Raw Materials (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Candle Sales Market Share Raw Materials (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Candle Revenue Market Share Raw Materials (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Candle Price Raw Materials (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Candle Market Estimates and Forecasts Raw Materials (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Candle Sales Forecast Raw Materials (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Candle Revenue Forecast Raw Materials (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Candle Price Forecast Raw Materials (2021-2026)

5 Global Candle Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Candle Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Candle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Candle Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Candle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Candle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Candle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Candle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Candle Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Candle Breakdown Data Raw Materials

6.3 North America Candle Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Candle Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Candle Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Candle Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Candle Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Candle Breakdown Data Raw Materials

7.3 Europe Candle Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Candle Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Candle Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Candle Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Candle Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Candle Breakdown Data Raw Materials

8.3 Asia Pacific Candle Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Candle Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Candle Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Candle Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Candle Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Candle Breakdown Data Raw Materials

9.3 Latin America Candle Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Candle Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Candle Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Candle Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Breakdown Data Raw Materials

10.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Candle Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)

11.1.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Products and Services

11.1.5 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Recent Developments

11.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation

11.2.1 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Products and Services

11.2.5 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Recent Developments

11.3 Bolsius

11.3.1 Bolsius Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bolsius Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Bolsius Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Bolsius Candle Products and Services

11.3.5 Bolsius SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Bolsius Recent Developments

11.4 MVP Group International, Inc

11.4.1 MVP Group International, Inc Corporation Information

11.4.2 MVP Group International, Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Products and Services

11.4.5 MVP Group International, Inc SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 MVP Group International, Inc Recent Developments

11.5 Gies

11.5.1 Gies Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gies Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Gies Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Gies Candle Products and Services

11.5.5 Gies SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Gies Recent Developments

11.6 Talent

11.6.1 Talent Corporation Information

11.6.2 Talent Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Talent Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Talent Candle Products and Services

11.6.5 Talent SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Talent Recent Developments

11.7 Universal Candle

11.7.1 Universal Candle Corporation Information

11.7.2 Universal Candle Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Universal Candle Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Universal Candle Candle Products and Services

11.7.5 Universal Candle SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Universal Candle Recent Developments

11.8 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD

11.8.1 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Corporation Information

11.8.2 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Products and Services

11.8.5 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Recent Developments

11.9 Vollmar

11.9.1 Vollmar Corporation Information

11.9.2 Vollmar Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Vollmar Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Vollmar Candle Products and Services

11.9.5 Vollmar SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Vollmar Recent Developments

11.10 Empire Candle Co., LLC

11.10.1 Empire Candle Co., LLC Corporation Information

11.10.2 Empire Candle Co., LLC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Products and Services

11.10.5 Empire Candle Co., LLC SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Empire Candle Co., LLC Recent Developments

11.11 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited

11.11.1 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Corporation Information

11.11.2 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Products and Services

11.11.5 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Recent Developments

11.12 Diptqyue

11.12.1 Diptqyue Corporation Information

11.12.2 Diptqyue Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Diptqyue Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Diptqyue Candle Products and Services

11.12.5 Diptqyue SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Diptqyue Recent Developments

11.13 Zhongnam

11.13.1 Zhongnam Corporation Information

11.13.2 Zhongnam Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Zhongnam Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Zhongnam Candle Products and Services

11.13.5 Zhongnam SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Zhongnam Recent Developments

11.14 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.

11.14.1 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Products and Services

11.14.5 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.15 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.

11.15.1 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Products and Services

11.15.5 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Recent Developments

11.16 Allite

11.16.1 Allite Corporation Information

11.16.2 Allite Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Allite Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Allite Candle Products and Services

11.16.5 Allite SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Allite Recent Developments

11.17 Armadilla Wax Works

11.17.1 Armadilla Wax Works Corporation Information

11.17.2 Armadilla Wax Works Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Products and Services

11.17.5 Armadilla Wax Works SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Armadilla Wax Works Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Candle Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Candle Sales Channels

12.2.2 Candle Distributors

12.3 Candle Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Candle Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Candle Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Candle Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

