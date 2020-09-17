Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Leading Players, Growth, Production, And Opportunities 2020-2026 | Atlas Roofing, Beipeng Technology, BNBM Group

“

The report titled Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Thermal Insulation Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Thermal Insulation Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Research Report: Atlas Roofing, Beipeng Technology, BNBM Group, Byucksan Corporation, Cellofoam, Dow, GAF, Huntsman International, Jia Fu Da, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group, Knauf Insulation, Lfhuaneng, Linzmeier, Owens Corning, Ravago, Recticel, Rockwool International, Saint-Gobain, Steinbach, Taishi Rock, TECHNONICOL Corporation, UNILIN Insulation, URSA

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segmentation by Product: Rock Wool

Glass Wool

EPS/XPS

PU/PIR

Others



Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segmentation by Application: Wall

Roof

Floor

Other



The Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Thermal Insulation Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Thermal Insulation Materials

1.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Rock Wool

1.2.3 Glass Wool

1.2.4 EPS/XPS

1.2.5 PU/PIR

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Wall

1.3.3 Roof

1.3.4 Floor

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Building Thermal Insulation Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Thermal Insulation Materials Business

6.1 Atlas Roofing

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Atlas Roofing Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Atlas Roofing Products Offered

6.1.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

6.2 Beipeng Technology

6.2.1 Beipeng Technology Corporation Information

6.2.2 Beipeng Technology Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Beipeng Technology Products Offered

6.2.5 Beipeng Technology Recent Development

6.3 BNBM Group

6.3.1 BNBM Group Corporation Information

6.3.2 BNBM Group Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BNBM Group Products Offered

6.3.5 BNBM Group Recent Development

6.4 Byucksan Corporation

6.4.1 Byucksan Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 Byucksan Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Byucksan Corporation Products Offered

6.4.5 Byucksan Corporation Recent Development

6.5 Cellofoam

6.5.1 Cellofoam Corporation Information

6.5.2 Cellofoam Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Cellofoam Products Offered

6.5.5 Cellofoam Recent Development

6.6 Dow

6.6.1 Dow Corporation Information

6.6.2 Dow Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Dow Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Dow Products Offered

6.6.5 Dow Recent Development

6.7 GAF

6.6.1 GAF Corporation Information

6.6.2 GAF Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 GAF Products Offered

6.7.5 GAF Recent Development

6.8 Huntsman International

6.8.1 Huntsman International Corporation Information

6.8.2 Huntsman International Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Huntsman International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Huntsman International Products Offered

6.8.5 Huntsman International Recent Development

6.9 Jia Fu Da

6.9.1 Jia Fu Da Corporation Information

6.9.2 Jia Fu Da Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Jia Fu Da Products Offered

6.9.5 Jia Fu Da Recent Development

6.10 Johns Manville

6.10.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

6.10.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Johns Manville Products Offered

6.10.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

6.11 Kingspan Group

6.11.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Kingspan Group Products Offered

6.11.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

6.12 Knauf Insulation

6.12.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

6.12.2 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Knauf Insulation Products Offered

6.12.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

6.13 Lfhuaneng

6.13.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information

6.13.2 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Lfhuaneng Products Offered

6.13.5 Lfhuaneng Recent Development

6.14 Linzmeier

6.14.1 Linzmeier Corporation Information

6.14.2 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Linzmeier Products Offered

6.14.5 Linzmeier Recent Development

6.15 Owens Corning

6.15.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

6.15.2 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Owens Corning Products Offered

6.15.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

6.16 Ravago

6.16.1 Ravago Corporation Information

6.16.2 Ravago Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Ravago Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Ravago Products Offered

6.16.5 Ravago Recent Development

6.17 Recticel

6.17.1 Recticel Corporation Information

6.17.2 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Recticel Products Offered

6.17.5 Recticel Recent Development

6.18 Rockwool International

6.18.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

6.18.2 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Rockwool International Products Offered

6.18.5 Rockwool International Recent Development

6.19 Saint-Gobain

6.19.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

6.19.2 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Saint-Gobain Products Offered

6.19.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

6.20 Steinbach

6.20.1 Steinbach Corporation Information

6.20.2 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Steinbach Products Offered

6.20.5 Steinbach Recent Development

6.21 Taishi Rock

6.21.1 Taishi Rock Corporation Information

6.21.2 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.21.3 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Taishi Rock Products Offered

6.21.5 Taishi Rock Recent Development

6.22 TECHNONICOL Corporation

6.22.1 TECHNONICOL Corporation Corporation Information

6.22.2 TECHNONICOL Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.22.3 TECHNONICOL Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 TECHNONICOL Corporation Products Offered

6.22.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation Recent Development

6.23 UNILIN Insulation

6.23.1 UNILIN Insulation Corporation Information

6.23.2 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.23.3 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 UNILIN Insulation Products Offered

6.23.5 UNILIN Insulation Recent Development

6.24 URSA

6.24.1 URSA Corporation Information

6.24.2 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Materials Description, Business Overview

6.24.3 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 URSA Products Offered

6.24.5 URSA Recent Development

7 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Thermal Insulation Materials

7.4 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Distributors List

8.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

