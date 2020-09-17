GLOBAL SHORTWAVE INFRARED MARKET – GROWING AND DEVELOPING TECHNOLOGY TO IMPORT AND EXPORT PRODUCTS IN WOLRDWIDE AREA ANLYSIS WITH MARKET PLAYERS – XENICS NV AND LEONARDO DRS, NEW IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global

According to the report, shortwave infrared market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to increased use in defence and military. Shortwave infrared or SWIR is an invisible light falling between the wavelength of 1,400-3,000 nanometers. This technology has been used for in various applications such as manufacturing, civil, and military, owing to its distinct features. SWIRs are also used for solar cell inspection, electronic board inspection, anti-counterfeiting, process quality control, etc.

Technological developments for shortwave IR detector with regard to size, weight, and power at minimal cost and its night vision feature are few factors augmenting the growth of this market.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increased use in defence and military

o Growing use for commercial purposes

o Constantly developing technology

o Stringent regulations related to import and export of infrared products

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Detailed information for markets like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World is provided by the global outlook for shortwave infrared market. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe are projected as main regions for shortwave infrared sector. As one of the developed regions, the energy & power sector is important for the operations of different industries in this area

This is one of the key factors regulating shortwave infrared market growth in those regions. Some of the major countries covered in this region include the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, etc.

During the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions for the shortwave infrared market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for shortwave infrared market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global shortwave infrared market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like, Sofradir Group, Xenics NV and Leonardo DRS, Princeton Instruments, Raptor Photonics Limited, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc., IRcameras LLC, New Imaging Technologies, Sensors Unlimited, Inc., Teledyne DALSA, Inc., Xenics, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, FLIR Systems Inc., EPIsensors, Inc., and Hamamatsu Photonics.

Market Segmentation:

By Scanning Type:

Area Scan

Line Scan

By Technology:

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging

By End User:

Industrial

Food and Beverage

Glass

Electronics

Aerospace

Others

Non-Industrial

Military and Defense

Civil Infrastructure

Medical

Scientific Research

By Application:

�Security and Surveillance

Monitoring and Inspection

Detection

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Scanning Type

By Technology

By End User

By Application

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Scanning Type

By Technology

By End User

By Application

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Scanning Type

By Technology

By End User

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Scanning Type

By Technology

By End User

By Application

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Scanning Type

By Technology

By End User

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Scanning Type

By Technology

By End User

By Application

