Laboratory Information System Market – Global Industry Analysis Size, Share, Top Key Players and Industry Outlook

The report presents a comprehensive overview of the global laboratory information system market. For the purpose of the study, the global market is segmented based on delivery mode, component, and region. The regional segments of the market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In terms of units, North America has been leading the global laboratory information system market, and is expected to continue its dominance in the year to come.

The increasing need to develop and custom-design laboratory systems to cater to the changing laboratory needs is the prime driver of the global laboratory information system market. With IT players accelerating their investment in the healthcare sector, the future of the laboratory information system seems quite promising. Furthermore, the increasing initiative adopted by governments across various countries to ensure improvement in healthcare services will augur well for the global laboratory information system market.

Global Laboratory Information System market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Laboratory information system (LIS) has come to occupy as a vital part of integrated healthcare information systems, world over. The deployment has enabled end users in streamlining and managing diverse laboratory data according to their needs. The rising use of these data, especially in emerging economies, by various health systems for facilitating and promoting research and development activities related to the diagnosis, prevention, management of diverse range of diseases is underpinning the accelerated expansion of the global laboratory information system market.

The global laboratory information system stood at US$1,381.4 billion in 2013 and is projected to reach a worth of US$2,158.0 billion by the end of 2019. During the forecast period of 2013–2019, the global market for laboratory information system market is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 7.70%.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Laboratory Information System Market Report:

Some of the prominent players operating in the laboratory information systems market are Merge Healthcare Inc., McKesson Corporation, and Cerner Corporation.

