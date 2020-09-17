MicroRNA Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis Size, Share, Top Key Players and Industry Outlook

MicroRNA, referred as miRNA is a class of naturally occurring, small non-coding RNA molecule, which is found in plants, some of the viruses and animals. Over the past decade, it has become gradually clearer that it plays an important role in the regulation of gene. Within 10 years of research has evolved from discovering the presence of miRNA in mammals to their therapeutic applications in several diseases.

Inherent to the fast developments and overall excitement surrounding miRNA findings is the rising need for applicable and validated experimental tools to allow the researchers to elucidate the expression and biological function of miRNA. It presents a fast growing research area with vast probability to discover the novel and exciting mechanism related to physiology and pathology. Technological developments such as bioinformatics and next generation sequencing (NGS) permitted the identification of excessive number of additional putative miRNA in different organisms in current years.

The vital first step in miRNA research is detection of miRNA, governed by many regulatory checkpoints. Though it is hard to estimate the whole number of miRNA, to date, over 2000 human, miRNA are recognized and deposited in miRBase. The process of identifying miRNA is still challenging and complex and needs an interdisciplinary strategies and it should have integrational experimental approached with computational methods. Scientist can now use the advanced tools to resolve the complex findings of miRNA research.

The miRNA research, driven by its therapeutic and diagnostic potential has fueled the growth of global miRNA tools market. The recent developments in the molecular biology and genomic technologies will uplift the market. Moreover higher research funding, increased outsourcing to contract research in developed countries and increased investments by the foreign countries in the developing nation such as China, India etc. will create an opportunity and drive the miRNA tools market. High cost involved in the manufacturing of research tools and the lack of experienced professionals will be responsible to restrain the growth of the market.

Key Players of MicroRNA Tools Market Report:

Some of the major players in the microRNA research tools market are Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Exiqon A/S, Illuminia, Life Technologies Corporation, Phalanx Biotech Group, Qiagen NV, Roche Holding AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

