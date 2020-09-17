This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the Autonomous Navigation Market.
According to the report global autonomous navigation market has been witnessing a positive growth owing to increasing adoption of satellite communication enabling connectivity with multiple sites & navigation, increasing use of sensor fusion solutions, technological advancement in artificial intelligence, advancement in navigation technology of autonomous systems and rising demand for autonomous robots.
With the growing technological advancement in the field of artificial intelligence, human lives are made much easier. Most of the tasks are performed with the help of computers and these computers can perform specific tasks by processing large volumes of data with the help of technologies like machine learning (ML) and computer vision. Nowadays with the ability to add intelligence to these computers, autonomous navigation is gaining momentum and increasing the demand for self-driving cars and autonomous drones.
These autonomous navigation systems come with many solutions for processing units, sensing systems and software. Sensing systems comprises of systems like Automatic Identification System (AIS), Camera, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Inertial Navigation System (INS), Lidar, Radar and so on. This system can perform their activities on various platforms such as space, airborne, land, marine, and weapons. Autonomous navigation is also used to gather real-time data, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance in military, government, and commercial fields which have also influenced its growth. Even many private companies are trying to adopt these systems for commercial purposes like amazon is investing more in developing autonomous drones for goods delivery and uber is very much interested in developing self-driving cars for their passengers.
The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market along with identifying major segments, and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand of the autonomous navigation market.
Major segments for Global Autonomous Navigation Market:
By Type:
o Space Platform
o Airborne Platform
o Land Platform
o Marine Platform
o Weapon Platform
By Solution:
o Processing Unit
o Sensing System
o Automatic Identification System (AIS)
o Camera
o Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
o Inertial Navigation System (INS)
o Lidar
o Radar
o Software
By Application:
o Commercial
o Military & Government
This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.
Major companies operating in the Global Autonomous
Navigation Market include:
o ACOEM Group
o Battelle Memorial Institute
o ELTA Systems Ltd.
o Information Systems Technologies, Inc.
o Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
o Louroe Electronics
o QinetiQ Group
o Raytheon Company
o Rheinmetall AG
o Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd
o SST (ShotSpotter), Inc.
o Shooter Detection Systems LLC.
o Safety Dynamics, LLC.
o Thales Group
o Tracer Technology Systems, Inc.
This report provides:
1) An overview of the Global Autonomous Navigation Market globally and related technologies.
2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).
3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Autonomous Navigation Market
4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications
5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.
The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.
