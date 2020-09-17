Global Flow Battery market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Flow Battery market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Flow Battery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% between 2017 and 2023 to reach USD 946.3 Million by 2023, from USD 230.2.7 Million in 2018. This report spread across 165 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 64 tables and 55 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Flow Battery Market:

ESS Inc.(US)

GILDEMEISTER energy solutions(Austria)

Primus Power(US)

RedFlow(Australia)

redT Energy(UK)

SCHMID(Germany)

Sumitomo Electric. (Japan)

Uni Energy Technologies (US)

ViZn Energy(US)

EnSync Energy Systems(US)

The utilities application is expected to hold a significant share of the flow battery market during the forecast period. With electric infrastructure and the growing need for higher energy capacity and production, modernization of grid system has become essential worldwide. Also, increasing penetration of renewable energy across the grid has, in turn, increased the need for efficient, flexible, and long operating life energy storage solutions.

The market for flow battery in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. In recent years, many countries—such as China, Japan, India, and Australia—are striving to boost their large-scale energy storage capacity through battery technologies that could, in turn, enhance electric stability.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 =50 %, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 60%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 15%

By Region: North America= 35%, Europe = 30%, APAC = 25%, and RoW= 10%

Competitive Landscape of Flow Battery Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

3.1 Contracts, Collaborations, and Agreements

3.2 Product Launches and Developments

3.3 Partnership and Expansion

