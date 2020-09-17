Educational Robot Market 2018-2023: Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

Global Educational Robot market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Educational Robot market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Educational Robot Market is expected to reach USD 1,689.2 Million by 2023 from USD 778.6 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.8% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 127 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 67 tables and 31 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Educational Robot Market:

SoftBank (Japan)

ROBOTIS (South Korea)

PAL Robotics (Spain)

Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong)

QIHAN Technology Co. (China)

DST Robot Co. (South Korea)

Probotics America (US)

Wonder Workshop (US)

Aisoy Robotics (Spain)

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France)

The hardware component adds major value to the overall educational robot cost; hence, the hardware segment held a larger share of the overall educational robot market in 2017. Among different hardware components, control systems held the largest market share in 2017.

The market for humanoids is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market for low-cost humanoids is likely to gain traction in the near future owing to the projected high growth of software. Humanoid robots have the ability to assist and even replace teachers in classrooms; hence, schools are looking forward to deploying humanoids in their classrooms to attract the attention of parents by modernizing the teaching pattern.

The higher education segment accounted for the largest share of the overall educational robot market in 2017. The cost of higher education is high, and the required specialized knowledge in education practices can only be provided with software-laced humanoids, which are expensive, and not by non-humanoids.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier1= 55%, Tier 2= 20%, and Tier 3= 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives=75%and Directors = 25%

By Region: Americas= 10%, Europe= 20%, APAC= 40%, and RoW= 30%

Competitive Landscape of Educational Robot Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Acquisitions, Agreements, and Partnerships

