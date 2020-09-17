Global Edge AI Hardware market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Edge AI Hardware market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Edge AI Hardware Market is expected to register a shipment of 610 Million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1559.3 Million units by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period. This report spread across 213 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 94 tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Edge AI Hardware Market:

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Huawei

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Apple

Microsoft

Micron Technology

Xilinx

ARM

Alphabet

Mediatek

Applied Brain Research

Horizon Robotics

Cadence

Ceva

Imagination Technologies

Synopsys Inc

Hailo

Securerf Corporation

The battery energy storage system market for flow batteries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The redox, hybrid, and membrane-less batteries are the different classes of flow batteries. A new generation of redox (i.e., reduction–oxidation) flow batteries in battery energy storage system are much better suited for medium- and large-scale applications where heavy use, long-term cycling, durability, and safety are paramount.

ASIC offers high speed as it is dedicated to performing one particular application only. ASIC offers a user-specific customized solution. An ASIC is dedicated to performing fixed operations extremely fast as the entire chip’s logic area is dedicated to a set of narrow functions. Visual processing unit (VPU) is a class of processors that accelerates machine vision tasks. Image processing unit (IPU) is specially designed to support video and graphics processing functions, and interface with video and image sensors and displays.

The edge AI hardware market for CPU is expected to witness a shipment of 589 million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1380million units by 2024, at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. An MPU contains all, or most of, the CPU functions and is the “engine” that goes into motion when the computer is on. CPU is the most commonly used processor for on-device inference in smartphones, smart speakers, and wearables.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 =30%, Tier 2 =30%, and Tier 3 =40%

By Designation: C-Level Executives =45%, Directors=30%, and Others =25%

By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 40%, APAC =25%, and RoW =5%

