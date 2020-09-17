Global Digital Textile Printing market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Digital Textile Printing market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1439411

The Digital Textile Printing Market is expected to be worth USD 2.31 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.76 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.59% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 150 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 63 tables and 45 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Digital Textile Printing Market:

Aeoon Technologies GmbH (Austria)

ATP Color Srl (Italy)

Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd. (Israel)

Durst Phototechnik AG (Italy)

Hollanders Printing Systems B.V. (Netherlands)

Kornit Digital (Israel)

SPGPrints B.V. (Netherlands)

Brother International Corporation (Japan)

Colorjet Group (India)

gen Inc. (South Korea)

Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Ricoh Company Ltd (Japan)

Roland DG Corporation (Japan)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

DuPont (US)

Electronics for Imaging Inc. (US)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

The global digital textile printing market for roll to roll printing process held the largest share in 2017.In 2017, more than 70% of the total digital textile printing market was dominated by the roll to roll printing process. Roll to roll digital printers are majorly used in textile and decor, soft signage, and industrial applications. The major applications in textile and decor are home textile, upholstery, linens, drapery, ties, sportswear, footwear, clothes, interior decor, etc.

Access full report (Discount 25% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1439411

The market for direct to garment application is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Fast moving fashion cycles, cost advantage on short run cycles, creative designs, quick time to market for new trends, reduced wastage, and low power consumption are some of the major factors which will drive the market for direct to garment applications.

The market for digital textile printing market for ink is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Sublimation inks are widely used in the textile as well as the clothing and soft signage segments owing to benefits such as non-solubility, resistance to damage, and colorfastness. Sublimation inks are used on polyester, acetate rayon, poly-lycra, and acrylics and require post-treatment heat.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –52%, Tier 2 –21%, and Tier 3 –27%

By Designation: C-Level Executives –63%and Managers–37%

By Region: North America –21%, Europe –40%, Asia Pacific–24%, and Rest of the World–15%

Competitive Landscape of Digital Textile Printing Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches and Developments, and Expansions

3.2 Partnerships, Contracts, Acquisitions, and Agreements

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1439411