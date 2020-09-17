Global Battery Energy Storage System market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Battery Energy Storage System market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Battery Energy Storage System Market is expected to grow from USD 1.98 Billion in 2018 to reach USD 8.54 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 33.9% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Battery Energy Storage System Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

LG Chem (South Korea)

NEC (Japan)

Panasonic (Japan)

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands)

General Electric (US)

Hitachi (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

Tesla (US)

The battery energy storage system market for flow batteries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The redox, hybrid, and membrane-less batteries are the different classes of flow batteries. A new generation of redox (i.e., reduction–oxidation) flow batteries in battery energy storage system are much better suited for medium- and large-scale applications where heavy use, long-term cycling, durability, and safety are paramount.

The customer-owned battery energy storage system help reduce the electricity cost, as used electricity is charged under the time-of-use (TOU) tariff. There are 3 periods for TOU pricing: peak, shoulder, and off-peak. Commonly, prices are highest in peak times and lowest in off-peak times.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for Study

1.4 Currency & Pricing

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary & Primary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.3.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.4 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Arriving at the Market Share By the Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing the Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

…..And More