Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026 | Atlas Roofing, Beipeng Technology, BNBM Group

The report titled Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Thermal Insulation Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Thermal Insulation Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Research Report: Atlas Roofing, Beipeng Technology, BNBM Group, Byucksan Corporation, Cellofoam, Dow, GAF, Huntsman International, Jia Fu Da, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group, Knauf Insulation, Lfhuaneng, Linzmeier, Owens Corning, Ravago, Recticel, Rockwool International, Saint-Gobain, Steinbach, Taishi Rock, TECHNONICOL Corporation, UNILIN Insulation, URSA

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segmentation by Product: Rock Wool

Glass Wool

EPS/XPS

PU/PIR

Others



Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segmentation by Application: Wall

Roof

Floor

Other



The Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Thermal Insulation Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Building Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Rock Wool

1.3.3 Glass Wool

1.3.4 EPS/XPS

1.3.5 PU/PIR

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Wall

1.4.3 Roof

1.4.4 Floor

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Building Thermal Insulation Materials Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industry Trends

2.4.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Trends

2.4.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Drivers

2.4.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Challenges

2.4.4 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Building Thermal Insulation Materials Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Building Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Building Thermal Insulation Materials as of 2019)

3.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Atlas Roofing

11.1.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

11.1.2 Atlas Roofing Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.1.5 Atlas Roofing SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Atlas Roofing Recent Developments

11.2 Beipeng Technology

11.2.1 Beipeng Technology Corporation Information

11.2.2 Beipeng Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.2.5 Beipeng Technology SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Beipeng Technology Recent Developments

11.3 BNBM Group

11.3.1 BNBM Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 BNBM Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.3.5 BNBM Group SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 BNBM Group Recent Developments

11.4 Byucksan Corporation

11.4.1 Byucksan Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Byucksan Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.4.5 Byucksan Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Byucksan Corporation Recent Developments

11.5 Cellofoam

11.5.1 Cellofoam Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cellofoam Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.5.5 Cellofoam SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Cellofoam Recent Developments

11.6 Dow

11.6.1 Dow Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dow Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Dow Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Dow Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.6.5 Dow SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Dow Recent Developments

11.7 GAF

11.7.1 GAF Corporation Information

11.7.2 GAF Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.7.5 GAF SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 GAF Recent Developments

11.8 Huntsman International

11.8.1 Huntsman International Corporation Information

11.8.2 Huntsman International Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Huntsman International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Huntsman International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.8.5 Huntsman International SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Huntsman International Recent Developments

11.9 Jia Fu Da

11.9.1 Jia Fu Da Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jia Fu Da Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.9.5 Jia Fu Da SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Jia Fu Da Recent Developments

11.10 Johns Manville

11.10.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

11.10.2 Johns Manville Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.10.5 Johns Manville SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Johns Manville Recent Developments

11.11 Kingspan Group

11.11.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

11.11.2 Kingspan Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.11.5 Kingspan Group SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Kingspan Group Recent Developments

11.12 Knauf Insulation

11.12.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

11.12.2 Knauf Insulation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.12.5 Knauf Insulation SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Knauf Insulation Recent Developments

11.13 Lfhuaneng

11.13.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information

11.13.2 Lfhuaneng Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.13.5 Lfhuaneng SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Lfhuaneng Recent Developments

11.14 Linzmeier

11.14.1 Linzmeier Corporation Information

11.14.2 Linzmeier Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.14.5 Linzmeier SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Linzmeier Recent Developments

11.15 Owens Corning

11.15.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.15.2 Owens Corning Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.15.5 Owens Corning SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Owens Corning Recent Developments

11.16 Ravago

11.16.1 Ravago Corporation Information

11.16.2 Ravago Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Ravago Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Ravago Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.16.5 Ravago SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Ravago Recent Developments

11.17 Recticel

11.17.1 Recticel Corporation Information

11.17.2 Recticel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.17.5 Recticel SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Recticel Recent Developments

11.18 Rockwool International

11.18.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

11.18.2 Rockwool International Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.18.5 Rockwool International SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Rockwool International Recent Developments

11.19 Saint-Gobain

11.19.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.19.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.19.5 Saint-Gobain SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

11.20 Steinbach

11.20.1 Steinbach Corporation Information

11.20.2 Steinbach Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.20.5 Steinbach SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Steinbach Recent Developments

11.21 Taishi Rock

11.21.1 Taishi Rock Corporation Information

11.21.2 Taishi Rock Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.21.5 Taishi Rock SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 Taishi Rock Recent Developments

11.22 TECHNONICOL Corporation

11.22.1 TECHNONICOL Corporation Corporation Information

11.22.2 TECHNONICOL Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 TECHNONICOL Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 TECHNONICOL Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.22.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 TECHNONICOL Corporation Recent Developments

11.23 UNILIN Insulation

11.23.1 UNILIN Insulation Corporation Information

11.23.2 UNILIN Insulation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.23.5 UNILIN Insulation SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 UNILIN Insulation Recent Developments

11.24 URSA

11.24.1 URSA Corporation Information

11.24.2 URSA Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services

11.24.5 URSA SWOT Analysis

11.24.6 URSA Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Channels

12.2.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Distributors

12.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

