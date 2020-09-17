Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026 | Atlas Roofing, Beipeng Technology, BNBM Group

“
The report titled Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Thermal Insulation Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Thermal Insulation Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Research Report: Atlas Roofing, Beipeng Technology, BNBM Group, Byucksan Corporation, Cellofoam, Dow, GAF, Huntsman International, Jia Fu Da, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group, Knauf Insulation, Lfhuaneng, Linzmeier, Owens Corning, Ravago, Recticel, Rockwool International, Saint-Gobain, Steinbach, Taishi Rock, TECHNONICOL Corporation, UNILIN Insulation, URSA
Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segmentation by Product: Rock Wool
Glass Wool
EPS/XPS
PU/PIR
Others
Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segmentation by Application: Wall
Roof
Floor
Other
The Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Thermal Insulation Materials industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Building Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Growth Rateby Type
1.3.2 Rock Wool
1.3.3 Glass Wool
1.3.4 EPS/XPS
1.3.5 PU/PIR
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.4.2 Wall
1.4.3 Roof
1.4.4 Floor
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Building Thermal Insulation Materials Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industry Trends
2.4.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Trends
2.4.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Drivers
2.4.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Challenges
2.4.4 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Building Thermal Insulation Materials Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Building Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Building Thermal Insulation Materials as of 2019)
3.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Atlas Roofing
11.1.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information
11.1.2 Atlas Roofing Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.1.5 Atlas Roofing SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Atlas Roofing Recent Developments
11.2 Beipeng Technology
11.2.1 Beipeng Technology Corporation Information
11.2.2 Beipeng Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.2.5 Beipeng Technology SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Beipeng Technology Recent Developments
11.3 BNBM Group
11.3.1 BNBM Group Corporation Information
11.3.2 BNBM Group Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.3.5 BNBM Group SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 BNBM Group Recent Developments
11.4 Byucksan Corporation
11.4.1 Byucksan Corporation Corporation Information
11.4.2 Byucksan Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.4.5 Byucksan Corporation SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Byucksan Corporation Recent Developments
11.5 Cellofoam
11.5.1 Cellofoam Corporation Information
11.5.2 Cellofoam Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.5.5 Cellofoam SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Cellofoam Recent Developments
11.6 Dow
11.6.1 Dow Corporation Information
11.6.2 Dow Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Dow Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Dow Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.6.5 Dow SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Dow Recent Developments
11.7 GAF
11.7.1 GAF Corporation Information
11.7.2 GAF Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.7.5 GAF SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 GAF Recent Developments
11.8 Huntsman International
11.8.1 Huntsman International Corporation Information
11.8.2 Huntsman International Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Huntsman International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Huntsman International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.8.5 Huntsman International SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Huntsman International Recent Developments
11.9 Jia Fu Da
11.9.1 Jia Fu Da Corporation Information
11.9.2 Jia Fu Da Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.9.5 Jia Fu Da SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Jia Fu Da Recent Developments
11.10 Johns Manville
11.10.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
11.10.2 Johns Manville Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.10.5 Johns Manville SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Johns Manville Recent Developments
11.11 Kingspan Group
11.11.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information
11.11.2 Kingspan Group Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.11.3 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.11.5 Kingspan Group SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Kingspan Group Recent Developments
11.12 Knauf Insulation
11.12.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information
11.12.2 Knauf Insulation Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.12.5 Knauf Insulation SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Knauf Insulation Recent Developments
11.13 Lfhuaneng
11.13.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information
11.13.2 Lfhuaneng Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.13.5 Lfhuaneng SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Lfhuaneng Recent Developments
11.14 Linzmeier
11.14.1 Linzmeier Corporation Information
11.14.2 Linzmeier Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.14.5 Linzmeier SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Linzmeier Recent Developments
11.15 Owens Corning
11.15.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
11.15.2 Owens Corning Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.15.5 Owens Corning SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Owens Corning Recent Developments
11.16 Ravago
11.16.1 Ravago Corporation Information
11.16.2 Ravago Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Ravago Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Ravago Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.16.5 Ravago SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 Ravago Recent Developments
11.17 Recticel
11.17.1 Recticel Corporation Information
11.17.2 Recticel Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.17.5 Recticel SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Recticel Recent Developments
11.18 Rockwool International
11.18.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information
11.18.2 Rockwool International Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.18.5 Rockwool International SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 Rockwool International Recent Developments
11.19 Saint-Gobain
11.19.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
11.19.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.19.5 Saint-Gobain SWOT Analysis
11.19.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments
11.20 Steinbach
11.20.1 Steinbach Corporation Information
11.20.2 Steinbach Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.20.5 Steinbach SWOT Analysis
11.20.6 Steinbach Recent Developments
11.21 Taishi Rock
11.21.1 Taishi Rock Corporation Information
11.21.2 Taishi Rock Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.21.5 Taishi Rock SWOT Analysis
11.21.6 Taishi Rock Recent Developments
11.22 TECHNONICOL Corporation
11.22.1 TECHNONICOL Corporation Corporation Information
11.22.2 TECHNONICOL Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 TECHNONICOL Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 TECHNONICOL Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.22.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation SWOT Analysis
11.22.6 TECHNONICOL Corporation Recent Developments
11.23 UNILIN Insulation
11.23.1 UNILIN Insulation Corporation Information
11.23.2 UNILIN Insulation Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.23.5 UNILIN Insulation SWOT Analysis
11.23.6 UNILIN Insulation Recent Developments
11.24 URSA
11.24.1 URSA Corporation Information
11.24.2 URSA Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products and Services
11.24.5 URSA SWOT Analysis
11.24.6 URSA Recent Developments
12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Channels
12.2.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Distributors
12.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions
13.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Region
13.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
