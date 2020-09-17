Bicycle Helmet Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2026 | Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant

“

The report titled Global Bicycle Helmet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bicycle Helmet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bicycle Helmet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bicycle Helmet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bicycle Helmet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bicycle Helmet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1427280/global-bicycle-helmet-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bicycle Helmet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bicycle Helmet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bicycle Helmet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bicycle Helmet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bicycle Helmet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bicycle Helmet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bicycle Helmet Market Research Report: Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, HardnutZ

Global Bicycle Helmet Market Segmentation by Product: MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Recreational Helmets



Global Bicycle Helmet Market Segmentation by Application: Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games



The Bicycle Helmet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bicycle Helmet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bicycle Helmet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bicycle Helmet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bicycle Helmet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bicycle Helmet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bicycle Helmet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bicycle Helmet market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1427280/global-bicycle-helmet-market

Table of Contents:

1 Bicycle Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bicycle Helmet

1.2 Bicycle Helmet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 MTB Helmets

1.2.3 Road Helmets

1.2.4 Recreational Helmets

1.3 Bicycle Helmet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bicycle Helmet Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Commuter & Recreation

1.3.3 Sport Games

1.4 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Bicycle Helmet Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Bicycle Helmet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bicycle Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bicycle Helmet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bicycle Helmet Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Bicycle Helmet Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bicycle Helmet Business

6.1 Vista Outdoor

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Vista Outdoor Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Vista Outdoor Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Vista Outdoor Products Offered

6.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development

6.2 Dorel

6.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information

6.2.2 Dorel Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Dorel Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Dorel Products Offered

6.2.5 Dorel Recent Development

6.3 Giant

6.3.1 Giant Corporation Information

6.3.2 Giant Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Giant Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Giant Products Offered

6.3.5 Giant Recent Development

6.4 Trek Bicycle

6.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information

6.4.2 Trek Bicycle Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Trek Bicycle Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Trek Bicycle Products Offered

6.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Development

6.5 KASK

6.5.1 KASK Corporation Information

6.5.2 KASK Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 KASK Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 KASK Products Offered

6.5.5 KASK Recent Development

6.6 Mavic

6.6.1 Mavic Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mavic Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Mavic Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Mavic Products Offered

6.6.5 Mavic Recent Development

6.7 Merida

6.6.1 Merida Corporation Information

6.6.2 Merida Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Merida Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Merida Products Offered

6.7.5 Merida Recent Development

6.8 Specialized

6.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information

6.8.2 Specialized Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Specialized Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Specialized Products Offered

6.8.5 Specialized Recent Development

6.9 Uvex

6.9.1 Uvex Corporation Information

6.9.2 Uvex Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Uvex Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Uvex Products Offered

6.9.5 Uvex Recent Development

6.10 Scott Sports

6.10.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information

6.10.2 Scott Sports Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Scott Sports Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Scott Sports Products Offered

6.10.5 Scott Sports Recent Development

6.11 OGK KABUTO

6.11.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information

6.11.2 OGK KABUTO Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 OGK KABUTO Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 OGK KABUTO Products Offered

6.11.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Development

6.12 MET

6.12.1 MET Corporation Information

6.12.2 MET Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 MET Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 MET Products Offered

6.12.5 MET Recent Development

6.13 ABUS

6.13.1 ABUS Corporation Information

6.13.2 ABUS Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 ABUS Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 ABUS Products Offered

6.13.5 ABUS Recent Development

6.14 POC

6.14.1 POC Corporation Information

6.14.2 POC Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 POC Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 POC Products Offered

6.14.5 POC Recent Development

6.15 Urge

6.15.1 Urge Corporation Information

6.15.2 Urge Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Urge Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Urge Products Offered

6.15.5 Urge Recent Development

6.16 Lazer

6.16.1 Lazer Corporation Information

6.16.2 Lazer Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Lazer Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Lazer Products Offered

6.16.5 Lazer Recent Development

6.17 Louis Garneau

6.17.1 Louis Garneau Corporation Information

6.17.2 Louis Garneau Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Louis Garneau Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Louis Garneau Products Offered

6.17.5 Louis Garneau Recent Development

6.18 Strategic Sports

6.18.1 Strategic Sports Corporation Information

6.18.2 Strategic Sports Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Strategic Sports Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Strategic Sports Products Offered

6.18.5 Strategic Sports Recent Development

6.19 LAS helmets

6.19.1 LAS helmets Corporation Information

6.19.2 LAS helmets Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 LAS helmets Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 LAS helmets Products Offered

6.19.5 LAS helmets Recent Development

6.20 Fox Racing

6.20.1 Fox Racing Corporation Information

6.20.2 Fox Racing Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Fox Racing Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Fox Racing Products Offered

6.20.5 Fox Racing Recent Development

6.21 Limar

6.21.1 Limar Corporation Information

6.21.2 Limar Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.21.3 Limar Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Limar Products Offered

6.21.5 Limar Recent Development

6.22 Orbea

6.22.1 Orbea Corporation Information

6.22.2 Orbea Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.22.3 Orbea Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Orbea Products Offered

6.22.5 Orbea Recent Development

6.23 Rudy Project

6.23.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information

6.23.2 Rudy Project Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.23.3 Rudy Project Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Rudy Project Products Offered

6.23.5 Rudy Project Recent Development

6.24 Moon Helmet

6.24.1 Moon Helmet Corporation Information

6.24.2 Moon Helmet Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.24.3 Moon Helmet Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Moon Helmet Products Offered

6.24.5 Moon Helmet Recent Development

6.25 SenHai Sports Goods

6.25.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information

6.25.2 SenHai Sports Goods Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.25.3 SenHai Sports Goods Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 SenHai Sports Goods Products Offered

6.25.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Development

6.26 Shenghong Sports

6.26.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information

6.26.2 Shenghong Sports Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.26.3 Shenghong Sports Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 Shenghong Sports Products Offered

6.26.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Development

6.27 GUB

6.27.1 GUB Corporation Information

6.27.2 GUB Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.27.3 GUB Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 GUB Products Offered

6.27.5 GUB Recent Development

6.28 One Industries

6.28.1 One Industries Corporation Information

6.28.2 One Industries Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.28.3 One Industries Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.28.4 One Industries Products Offered

6.28.5 One Industries Recent Development

6.29 HardnutZ

6.29.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information

6.29.2 HardnutZ Bicycle Helmet Description, Business Overview

6.29.3 HardnutZ Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.29.4 HardnutZ Products Offered

6.29.5 HardnutZ Recent Development

7 Bicycle Helmet Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Bicycle Helmet Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bicycle Helmet

7.4 Bicycle Helmet Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Bicycle Helmet Distributors List

8.3 Bicycle Helmet Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bicycle Helmet by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bicycle Helmet by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Bicycle Helmet Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bicycle Helmet by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bicycle Helmet by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Bicycle Helmet Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bicycle Helmet by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bicycle Helmet by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”