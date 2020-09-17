Fiberglass Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2026 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries

“

The report titled Global Fiberglass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiberglass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiberglass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiberglass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiberglass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiberglass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2150394/global-and-united-states-fiberglass-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiberglass Market Research Report: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Johns Mansville, Nippon Electric Glass, Nittobo, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Global Fiberglass Market Segmentation by Product: General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers



Global Fiberglass Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Others



The Fiberglass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiberglass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiberglass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiberglass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiberglass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiberglass market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2150394/global-and-united-states-fiberglass-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiberglass Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.2.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fiberglass Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fiberglass Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fiberglass, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Fiberglass Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Fiberglass Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Fiberglass Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fiberglass Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fiberglass Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fiberglass Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fiberglass Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fiberglass Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiberglass Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fiberglass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fiberglass Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fiberglass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fiberglass Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fiberglass Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fiberglass Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fiberglass Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fiberglass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fiberglass Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fiberglass Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fiberglass Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fiberglass Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fiberglass Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Fiberglass Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Fiberglass Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Fiberglass Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Fiberglass Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Fiberglass Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Fiberglass Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Fiberglass Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Fiberglass Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Fiberglass Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Fiberglass Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Fiberglass Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Fiberglass Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Fiberglass Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Fiberglass Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Fiberglass Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fiberglass Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fiberglass Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fiberglass Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Nippon Electric Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Nippon Electric Glass Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Nippon Electric Glass Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Nippon Electric Glass Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fiberglass Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fiberglass Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Fiberglass Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Owens Corning

12.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Owens Corning Fiberglass Products Offered

12.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.2 Jushi Group

12.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Jushi Group Fiberglass Products Offered

12.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

12.3 PPG Industries

12.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PPG Industries Fiberglass Products Offered

12.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.4 CPIC

12.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information

12.4.2 CPIC Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 CPIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 CPIC Fiberglass Products Offered

12.4.5 CPIC Recent Development

12.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

12.5.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Products Offered

12.5.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Development

12.6 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

12.6.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

12.6.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Products Offered

12.6.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Development

12.7 Binani-3B

12.7.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information

12.7.2 Binani-3B Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Binani-3B Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Binani-3B Fiberglass Products Offered

12.7.5 Binani-3B Recent Development

12.8 Johns Mansville

12.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

12.8.2 Johns Mansville Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Johns Mansville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Products Offered

12.8.5 Johns Mansville Recent Development

12.9 Nippon Electric Glass

12.9.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Nippon Electric Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Products Offered

12.9.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development

12.10 Nittobo

12.10.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nittobo Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nittobo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nittobo Fiberglass Products Offered

12.10.5 Nittobo Recent Development

12.11 Owens Corning

12.11.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.11.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Owens Corning Fiberglass Products Offered

12.11.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fiberglass Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”