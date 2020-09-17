Anesthetic Gas Masks Market Analysis On Future Development 2028

Global Anesthetic Gas Masks Market – Overview

Anesthetic gases are generally used during surgeries to keep them unconscious. Anesthesia is used to ease the pain that the patient may feel during invasive surgery. Waste anesthetic gases are small amounts of these gases that may leak from the breathing mask of the patient into the atmosphere of the operating room or recovery room. At times, patients recovering from anesthesia may also exhale these gases. Anesthetic gases include halothane, nitrous oxide, isoflurane, sevoflurane, desflurane, and enflurane among others.

Anesthesia can be administered to the patient through an injection or through their breathing mask. These anesthesia gas masks are specialized masks that carry specific medications mixed with breathing air. It generally takes 80 to 90 seconds for a patient to fall asleep after breathing through anesthetic gas masks. This method of delivering anesthesia through breathing masks is a new and innovative method that is also non-invasive. These anesthetic breathing masks can deliver both anesthesia and oxygen to the patient. The mask assures and permits the delivery of the necessary drug by sealing the nose and mouth. The device is highly user-friendly and has been increasingly adopted across the world.

Global Anesthetic Gas Masks Market – Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global anesthetic gas masks market are given below:

Recently, Besmed launched a new anesthetic gas mask called FitMax™ CPAP Face Mask. The company claims this product is the best alternative for patients who are unable to obtain proper comfort with full-face or nasal masks.

In March 2019, Smiths Medical, a prominent name in the global anesthetic gas masks market announced that the company has partnered with HCA Capital Division to integrate the MedFusion ®4000 wireless syringe infusion pumps.

In July 2019, Hamilton Medical, a key player in the global anesthetic gas masks market announced that the company has launched a new product called Nuflow single-use cannulas* for high flow of oxygen therapy in neonates.

In the same month, Hamilton Medical also announced that the company has been successful in securing a huge capital equipment contract with the US Department of Defense. The deal is worth around US$150 million and will cover all the segments of the US military.

Names of other notable players in the global anesthetic gas masks market are listed below:

Armstrong Medical

GE Healthcare

Besmed Health Business

Smiths Medical

Sturdy Industrial

VBM

Hamilton Medical AG

Intersurgical

Medline Industries

Medizintechnik

Ambu A/S and Meditech Systems

Global Anesthetic Gas Masks Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global anesthetic gas masks market is mainly driven by the constant technological advancements that have helped in the development of new and innovative techniques of delivering anesthesia. Instead of the traditional technique of intravenous anesthesia delivery, there has been a substantial rise in the adoption of these anesthetic gas masks. This has certainly helped in the development of the global anesthetic gas masks market.

Global Anesthetic Gas Masks Market – Geographical Outlook

The global anesthetic gas masks market is divided into five key geographical regions like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global market is currently dominated by the North America market due to the heavily developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key players in the region. Asia Pacific market is showing a high rate of growth due to the presence of emerging economies that are willing to spend more on the development of their medical sector and better healthcare facilities.

