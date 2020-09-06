Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026|Kongsberg Maritime, QinetiQ, BAE Systems



The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Research Report: BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Kongsberg Maritime, QinetiQ, Saab, iRobot Corporation, SeaRobotics, Allen-Vanguard, Bluefin Robotics, Oregon Iron Works

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Segmentation by Product: Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)



Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Segmentation by Application:Defense, Homeland Security



The Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)

1.4.3 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Homeland Security

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 BAE Systems

8.1.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

8.1.2 BAE Systems Overview

8.1.3 BAE Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 BAE Systems Product Description

8.1.5 BAE Systems Related Developments

8.2 Lockheed Martin

8.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

8.2.2 Lockheed Martin Overview

8.2.3 Lockheed Martin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Lockheed Martin Product Description

8.2.5 Lockheed Martin Related Developments

8.3 Northrop Grumman

8.3.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

8.3.2 Northrop Grumman Overview

8.3.3 Northrop Grumman Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Northrop Grumman Product Description

8.3.5 Northrop Grumman Related Developments

8.4 Kongsberg Maritime

8.4.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kongsberg Maritime Overview

8.4.3 Kongsberg Maritime Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kongsberg Maritime Product Description

8.4.5 Kongsberg Maritime Related Developments

8.5 QinetiQ

8.5.1 QinetiQ Corporation Information

8.5.2 QinetiQ Overview

8.5.3 QinetiQ Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 QinetiQ Product Description

8.5.5 QinetiQ Related Developments

8.6 BAE Systems

8.6.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

8.6.2 BAE Systems Overview

8.6.3 BAE Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 BAE Systems Product Description

8.6.5 BAE Systems Related Developments

8.7 Saab

8.7.1 Saab Corporation Information

8.7.2 Saab Overview

8.7.3 Saab Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Saab Product Description

8.7.5 Saab Related Developments

8.8 iRobot Corporation

8.8.1 iRobot Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 iRobot Corporation Overview

8.8.3 iRobot Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 iRobot Corporation Product Description

8.8.5 iRobot Corporation Related Developments

8.9 SeaRobotics

8.9.1 SeaRobotics Corporation Information

8.9.2 SeaRobotics Overview

8.9.3 SeaRobotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 SeaRobotics Product Description

8.9.5 SeaRobotics Related Developments

8.10 Allen-Vanguard

8.10.1 Allen-Vanguard Corporation Information

8.10.2 Allen-Vanguard Overview

8.10.3 Allen-Vanguard Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Allen-Vanguard Product Description

8.10.5 Allen-Vanguard Related Developments

8.11 Bluefin Robotics

8.11.1 Bluefin Robotics Corporation Information

8.11.2 Bluefin Robotics Overview

8.11.3 Bluefin Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Bluefin Robotics Product Description

8.11.5 Bluefin Robotics Related Developments

8.12 Oregon Iron Works

8.12.1 Oregon Iron Works Corporation Information

8.12.2 Oregon Iron Works Overview

8.12.3 Oregon Iron Works Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Oregon Iron Works Product Description

8.12.5 Oregon Iron Works Related Developments 9 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Distributors

11.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

