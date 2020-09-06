

, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Grounding Rods market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Grounding Rods market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Grounding Rods report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Grounding Rods report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Grounding Rods market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Grounding Rods market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Grounding Rods market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Grounding Rods market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Grounding Rods market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Grounding Rods Market Research Report: Pentair, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Nehring Electrical Works, A.N. Wallis, Galvan Industries, Indelec, GE, Eaton, Gmax Electric, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Kingsmill Industries, J.M.N Earthing & Electricals, Ingesco, Kopell, Cirprotec, DEHN + SOHNE, Eastland Switchgears, Amiable Impex Grounding Rods

Global Grounding Rods Market Segmentation by Product: Galvanized Grounding Rod, Copper Plated Grounding Rod, Graphite Grounding Rod, Other Grounding Rods



Global Grounding Rods Market Segmentation by Application:Construction Industry, Manufacturing Sector, Power Industry, Telecom and Data Center Industry, Other



The Grounding Rods Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Grounding Rods market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Grounding Rods market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Grounding Rods market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Grounding Rods industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Grounding Rods market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Grounding Rods market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Grounding Rods market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Grounding Rods Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Grounding Rods Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Grounding Rods Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Galvanized Grounding Rod

1.4.3 Copper Plated Grounding Rod

1.4.4 Graphite Grounding Rod

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Grounding Rods Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction Industry

1.5.3 Manufacturing Sector

1.5.4 Power Industry

1.5.5 Telecom and Data Center Industry

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Grounding Rods Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Grounding Rods Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Grounding Rods Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Grounding Rods Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Grounding Rods, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Grounding Rods Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Grounding Rods Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Grounding Rods Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Grounding Rods Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Grounding Rods Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Grounding Rods Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Grounding Rods Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Grounding Rods Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Grounding Rods Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Grounding Rods Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Grounding Rods Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Grounding Rods Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Grounding Rods Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Grounding Rods Production by Regions

4.1 Global Grounding Rods Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Grounding Rods Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Grounding Rods Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Grounding Rods Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Grounding Rods Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Grounding Rods Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Grounding Rods Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Grounding Rods Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Grounding Rods Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Grounding Rods Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Grounding Rods Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Grounding Rods Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Grounding Rods Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Grounding Rods Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Grounding Rods Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Grounding Rods Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Grounding Rods Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Grounding Rods Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Grounding Rods Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Grounding Rods Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Grounding Rods Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Grounding Rods Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Grounding Rods Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Grounding Rods Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Grounding Rods Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Grounding Rods Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Grounding Rods Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Grounding Rods Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Grounding Rods Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Grounding Rods Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Grounding Rods Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Grounding Rods Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Grounding Rods Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Grounding Rods Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Grounding Rods Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Grounding Rods Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Grounding Rods Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Grounding Rods Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Grounding Rods Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Grounding Rods Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Grounding Rods Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Grounding Rods Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Grounding Rods Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Pentair

8.1.1 Pentair Corporation Information

8.1.2 Pentair Overview

8.1.3 Pentair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Pentair Product Description

8.1.5 Pentair Related Developments

8.2 ABB

8.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.2.2 ABB Overview

8.2.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ABB Product Description

8.2.5 ABB Related Developments

8.3 Schneider Electric

8.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

8.3.2 Schneider Electric Overview

8.3.3 Schneider Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Schneider Electric Product Description

8.3.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments

8.4 Siemens

8.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.4.2 Siemens Overview

8.4.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Siemens Product Description

8.4.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.5 Nehring Electrical Works

8.5.1 Nehring Electrical Works Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nehring Electrical Works Overview

8.5.3 Nehring Electrical Works Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Nehring Electrical Works Product Description

8.5.5 Nehring Electrical Works Related Developments

8.6 A.N. Wallis

8.6.1 A.N. Wallis Corporation Information

8.6.2 A.N. Wallis Overview

8.6.3 A.N. Wallis Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 A.N. Wallis Product Description

8.6.5 A.N. Wallis Related Developments

8.7 Galvan Industries

8.7.1 Galvan Industries Corporation Information

8.7.2 Galvan Industries Overview

8.7.3 Galvan Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Galvan Industries Product Description

8.7.5 Galvan Industries Related Developments

8.8 Indelec

8.8.1 Indelec Corporation Information

8.8.2 Indelec Overview

8.8.3 Indelec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Indelec Product Description

8.8.5 Indelec Related Developments

8.9 GE

8.9.1 GE Corporation Information

8.9.2 GE Overview

8.9.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 GE Product Description

8.9.5 GE Related Developments

8.10 Eaton

8.10.1 Eaton Corporation Information

8.10.2 Eaton Overview

8.10.3 Eaton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Eaton Product Description

8.10.5 Eaton Related Developments

8.11 Gmax Electric

8.11.1 Gmax Electric Corporation Information

8.11.2 Gmax Electric Overview

8.11.3 Gmax Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Gmax Electric Product Description

8.11.5 Gmax Electric Related Developments

8.12 Harger Lightning & Grounding

8.12.1 Harger Lightning & Grounding Corporation Information

8.12.2 Harger Lightning & Grounding Overview

8.12.3 Harger Lightning & Grounding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Harger Lightning & Grounding Product Description

8.12.5 Harger Lightning & Grounding Related Developments

8.13 Kingsmill Industries

8.13.1 Kingsmill Industries Corporation Information

8.13.2 Kingsmill Industries Overview

8.13.3 Kingsmill Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Kingsmill Industries Product Description

8.13.5 Kingsmill Industries Related Developments

8.14 J.M.N Earthing & Electricals

8.14.1 J.M.N Earthing & Electricals Corporation Information

8.14.2 J.M.N Earthing & Electricals Overview

8.14.3 J.M.N Earthing & Electricals Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 J.M.N Earthing & Electricals Product Description

8.14.5 J.M.N Earthing & Electricals Related Developments

8.15 Ingesco

8.15.1 Ingesco Corporation Information

8.15.2 Ingesco Overview

8.15.3 Ingesco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Ingesco Product Description

8.15.5 Ingesco Related Developments

8.16 Kopell

8.16.1 Kopell Corporation Information

8.16.2 Kopell Overview

8.16.3 Kopell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Kopell Product Description

8.16.5 Kopell Related Developments

8.17 Cirprotec

8.17.1 Cirprotec Corporation Information

8.17.2 Cirprotec Overview

8.17.3 Cirprotec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Cirprotec Product Description

8.17.5 Cirprotec Related Developments

8.18 DEHN + SOHNE

8.18.1 DEHN + SOHNE Corporation Information

8.18.2 DEHN + SOHNE Overview

8.18.3 DEHN + SOHNE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 DEHN + SOHNE Product Description

8.18.5 DEHN + SOHNE Related Developments

8.19 Eastland Switchgears

8.19.1 Eastland Switchgears Corporation Information

8.19.2 Eastland Switchgears Overview

8.19.3 Eastland Switchgears Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Eastland Switchgears Product Description

8.19.5 Eastland Switchgears Related Developments

8.20 Amiable Impex

8.20.1 Amiable Impex Corporation Information

8.20.2 Amiable Impex Overview

8.20.3 Amiable Impex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Amiable Impex Product Description

8.20.5 Amiable Impex Related Developments 9 Grounding Rods Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Grounding Rods Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Grounding Rods Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Grounding Rods Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Grounding Rods Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Grounding Rods Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Grounding Rods Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Grounding Rods Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Grounding Rods Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Grounding Rods Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Grounding Rods Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Grounding Rods Sales Channels

11.2.2 Grounding Rods Distributors

11.3 Grounding Rods Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Grounding Rods Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Grounding Rods Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Grounding Rods Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

