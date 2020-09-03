“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global 3PL in FMCG Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 3PL in FMCG market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 3PL in FMCG market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 3PL in FMCG market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 3PL in FMCG market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 3PL in FMCG report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 3PL in FMCG report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 3PL in FMCG market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 3PL in FMCG market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 3PL in FMCG market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 3PL in FMCG market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 3PL in FMCG market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 3PL in FMCG Market Research Report: CEVA Logistics, C.H. ROBINSON, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DACHSER, GEFCO, XPO Logistics

3PL in FMCG Market Types: Distribution

Retail



3PL in FMCG Market Applications: Food

Beverage

Personal Care

Household Care



The 3PL in FMCG Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 3PL in FMCG market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 3PL in FMCG market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3PL in FMCG market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 3PL in FMCG industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3PL in FMCG market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3PL in FMCG market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3PL in FMCG market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global 3PL in FMCG Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Distribution

1.2.3 Retail

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 3PL in FMCG Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Beverage

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Household Care

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global 3PL in FMCG Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global 3PL in FMCG Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 3PL in FMCG Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 3PL in FMCG Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top 3PL in FMCG Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top 3PL in FMCG Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3PL in FMCG Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global 3PL in FMCG Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 3PL in FMCG Revenue

3.4 Global 3PL in FMCG Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global 3PL in FMCG Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3PL in FMCG Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players 3PL in FMCG Area Served

3.6 Key Players 3PL in FMCG Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into 3PL in FMCG Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 3PL in FMCG Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 3PL in FMCG Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 3PL in FMCG Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 3PL in FMCG Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 3PL in FMCG Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 3PL in FMCG Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America 3PL in FMCG Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 3PL in FMCG Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

8 China

8.1 China 3PL in FMCG Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Japan

9.1 Japan 3PL in FMCG Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia 3PL in FMCG Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia 3PL in FMCG Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 CEVA Logistics

11.1.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

11.1.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview

11.1.3 CEVA Logistics 3PL in FMCG Introduction

11.1.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in 3PL in FMCG Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

11.2 C.H. ROBINSON

11.2.1 C.H. ROBINSON Company Details

11.2.2 C.H. ROBINSON Business Overview

11.2.3 C.H. ROBINSON 3PL in FMCG Introduction

11.2.4 C.H. ROBINSON Revenue in 3PL in FMCG Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 C.H. ROBINSON Recent Development

11.3 Deutsche Bahn

11.3.1 Deutsche Bahn Company Details

11.3.2 Deutsche Bahn Business Overview

11.3.3 Deutsche Bahn 3PL in FMCG Introduction

11.3.4 Deutsche Bahn Revenue in 3PL in FMCG Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Deutsche Bahn Recent Development

11.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group

11.4.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details

11.4.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group Business Overview

11.4.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group 3PL in FMCG Introduction

11.4.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in 3PL in FMCG Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development

11.5 Kuehne + Nagel

11.5.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

11.5.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

11.5.3 Kuehne + Nagel 3PL in FMCG Introduction

11.5.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in 3PL in FMCG Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

11.6 Nippon Express

11.6.1 Nippon Express Company Details

11.6.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

11.6.3 Nippon Express 3PL in FMCG Introduction

11.6.4 Nippon Express Revenue in 3PL in FMCG Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

11.7 DACHSER

11.7.1 DACHSER Company Details

11.7.2 DACHSER Business Overview

11.7.3 DACHSER 3PL in FMCG Introduction

11.7.4 DACHSER Revenue in 3PL in FMCG Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 DACHSER Recent Development

11.8 GEFCO

11.8.1 GEFCO Company Details

11.8.2 GEFCO Business Overview

11.8.3 GEFCO 3PL in FMCG Introduction

11.8.4 GEFCO Revenue in 3PL in FMCG Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 GEFCO Recent Development

11.9 XPO Logistics

11.9.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

11.9.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview

11.9.3 XPO Logistics 3PL in FMCG Introduction

11.9.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in 3PL in FMCG Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

