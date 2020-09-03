Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026 | TechnipFMC, GE Oil and Gas, National Oilwell Varco

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Research Report: TechnipFMC, GE Oil and Gas, National Oilwell Varco, Shawcor, Airborne Oil and Gas, Wienerberger, Cosmoplast, Polyflow, LLC, PES.TEC, Aerosun Corporation

Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Types: Subsea and Offshore Type

Onshore Type



Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Applications: Gas Distribution and Transport

Water Injection Lines

Oil Flow Lines

Others



The Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Subsea and Offshore Type

1.4.3 Onshore Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Gas Distribution and Transport

1.5.3 Water Injection Lines

1.5.4 Oil Flow Lines

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 TechnipFMC

12.1.1 TechnipFMC Corporation Information

12.1.2 TechnipFMC Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 TechnipFMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 TechnipFMC Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products Offered

12.1.5 TechnipFMC Recent Development

12.2 GE Oil and Gas

12.2.1 GE Oil and Gas Corporation Information

12.2.2 GE Oil and Gas Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GE Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 GE Oil and Gas Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products Offered

12.2.5 GE Oil and Gas Recent Development

12.3 National Oilwell Varco

12.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products Offered

12.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.4 Shawcor

12.4.1 Shawcor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shawcor Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Shawcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Shawcor Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products Offered

12.4.5 Shawcor Recent Development

12.5 Airborne Oil and Gas

12.5.1 Airborne Oil and Gas Corporation Information

12.5.2 Airborne Oil and Gas Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Airborne Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Airborne Oil and Gas Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products Offered

12.5.5 Airborne Oil and Gas Recent Development

12.6 Wienerberger

12.6.1 Wienerberger Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wienerberger Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wienerberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Wienerberger Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products Offered

12.6.5 Wienerberger Recent Development

12.7 Cosmoplast

12.7.1 Cosmoplast Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cosmoplast Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cosmoplast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Cosmoplast Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products Offered

12.7.5 Cosmoplast Recent Development

12.8 Polyflow, LLC

12.8.1 Polyflow, LLC Corporation Information

12.8.2 Polyflow, LLC Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Polyflow, LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Polyflow, LLC Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products Offered

12.8.5 Polyflow, LLC Recent Development

12.9 PES.TEC

12.9.1 PES.TEC Corporation Information

12.9.2 PES.TEC Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 PES.TEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 PES.TEC Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products Offered

12.9.5 PES.TEC Recent Development

12.10 Aerosun Corporation

12.10.1 Aerosun Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Aerosun Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Aerosun Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Aerosun Corporation Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Products Offered

12.10.5 Aerosun Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”