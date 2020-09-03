Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026 | BASF SE, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Research Report: BASF SE, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries, Jinan Shijitongda Chemical

Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Types: Industry-Grade

Medical-Grade



Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Applications: Surface Coatings

Detergents & Cleaners

Inks

Chemical Intermediate

Others



The Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industry-Grade

1.4.3 Medical-Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Surface Coatings

1.5.3 Detergents & Cleaners

1.5.4 Inks

1.5.5 Chemical Intermediate

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF SE

12.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF SE Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Products Offered

12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.3 Eastman Chemical Company

12.3.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eastman Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Eastman Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Eastman Chemical Company Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Products Offered

12.3.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development

12.4 LyondellBasell Industries

12.4.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 LyondellBasell Industries Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 LyondellBasell Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 LyondellBasell Industries Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Products Offered

12.4.5 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Development

12.5 Jinan Shijitongda Chemical

12.5.1 Jinan Shijitongda Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Jinan Shijitongda Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Jinan Shijitongda Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Jinan Shijitongda Chemical Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Products Offered

12.5.5 Jinan Shijitongda Chemical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ethylene Glycol Monobutylether Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

