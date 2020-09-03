Printed Tape Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026 | 3M, MACtac, Tesa

“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Printed Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Printed Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Printed Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Printed Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Printed Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Printed Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Printed Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Printed Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Printed Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Printed Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Printed Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Printed Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Printed Tape Market Research Report: 3M, MACtac, Tesa, Henkel, Evans Adhesive, Nitto Denko, Lintec, Bostik, DowDuPont, Intertape Polymer, Franklin International, Avery, HB Fuller, Advance Tapes International, LORD, Adhesives Research, Lohmann
Printed Tape Market Types: Acrylic
Hot Melt
Natural Rubber
Printed Tape Market Applications: Food & Beverage
Logistics
Others
The Printed Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Printed Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Printed Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Printed Tape market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Printed Tape industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Printed Tape market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Printed Tape market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Printed Tape market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Printed Tape Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Printed Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Printed Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Acrylic
1.4.3 Hot Melt
1.4.4 Natural Rubber
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Printed Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food & Beverage
1.5.3 Logistics
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Printed Tape Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Printed Tape Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Printed Tape Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Printed Tape, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Printed Tape Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Printed Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Printed Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Printed Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Printed Tape Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Printed Tape Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Printed Tape Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Printed Tape Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Printed Tape Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Printed Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Printed Tape Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Printed Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Printed Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Printed Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Printed Tape Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Printed Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Printed Tape Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Printed Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Printed Tape Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Printed Tape Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Printed Tape Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Printed Tape Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Printed Tape Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Printed Tape Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Printed Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Printed Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Printed Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Printed Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Printed Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Printed Tape Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Printed Tape Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Printed Tape Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Printed Tape Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Printed Tape Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Printed Tape Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Printed Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Printed Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Printed Tape Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Printed Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Printed Tape Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Printed Tape Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Printed Tape Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Printed Tape Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Printed Tape Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Printed Tape Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Printed Tape Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Printed Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Printed Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Printed Tape Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Printed Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Printed Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Printed Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Printed Tape Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Printed Tape Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Printed Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Printed Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Printed Tape Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Printed Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Printed Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Printed Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Printed Tape Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Printed Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Printed Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Printed Tape Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Printed Tape Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Printed Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Printed Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Printed Tape Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Printed Tape Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Printed Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Printed Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Printed Tape Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Printed Tape Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Printed Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Printed Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Printed Tape Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Printed Tape Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Tape Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Tape Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 3M Printed Tape Products Offered
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 MACtac
12.2.1 MACtac Corporation Information
12.2.2 MACtac Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 MACtac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 MACtac Printed Tape Products Offered
12.2.5 MACtac Recent Development
12.3 Tesa
12.3.1 Tesa Corporation Information
12.3.2 Tesa Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Tesa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Tesa Printed Tape Products Offered
12.3.5 Tesa Recent Development
12.4 Henkel
12.4.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.4.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Henkel Printed Tape Products Offered
12.4.5 Henkel Recent Development
12.5 Evans Adhesive
12.5.1 Evans Adhesive Corporation Information
12.5.2 Evans Adhesive Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Evans Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Evans Adhesive Printed Tape Products Offered
12.5.5 Evans Adhesive Recent Development
12.6 Nitto Denko
12.6.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Nitto Denko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Nitto Denko Printed Tape Products Offered
12.6.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development
12.7 Lintec
12.7.1 Lintec Corporation Information
12.7.2 Lintec Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Lintec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Lintec Printed Tape Products Offered
12.7.5 Lintec Recent Development
12.8 Bostik
12.8.1 Bostik Corporation Information
12.8.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Bostik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Bostik Printed Tape Products Offered
12.8.5 Bostik Recent Development
12.9 DowDuPont
12.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.9.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 DowDuPont Printed Tape Products Offered
12.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.10 Intertape Polymer
12.10.1 Intertape Polymer Corporation Information
12.10.2 Intertape Polymer Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Intertape Polymer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Intertape Polymer Printed Tape Products Offered
12.10.5 Intertape Polymer Recent Development
12.11 3M
12.11.1 3M Corporation Information
12.11.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 3M Printed Tape Products Offered
12.11.5 3M Recent Development
12.12 Avery
12.12.1 Avery Corporation Information
12.12.2 Avery Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Avery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Avery Products Offered
12.12.5 Avery Recent Development
12.13 HB Fuller
12.13.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information
12.13.2 HB Fuller Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 HB Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 HB Fuller Products Offered
12.13.5 HB Fuller Recent Development
12.14 Advance Tapes International
12.14.1 Advance Tapes International Corporation Information
12.14.2 Advance Tapes International Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Advance Tapes International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Advance Tapes International Products Offered
12.14.5 Advance Tapes International Recent Development
12.15 LORD
12.15.1 LORD Corporation Information
12.15.2 LORD Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 LORD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 LORD Products Offered
12.15.5 LORD Recent Development
12.16 Adhesives Research
12.16.1 Adhesives Research Corporation Information
12.16.2 Adhesives Research Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Adhesives Research Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Adhesives Research Products Offered
12.16.5 Adhesives Research Recent Development
12.17 Lohmann
12.17.1 Lohmann Corporation Information
12.17.2 Lohmann Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Lohmann Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Lohmann Products Offered
12.17.5 Lohmann Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Printed Tape Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Printed Tape Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
