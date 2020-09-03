Gypsum Wallboard Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | Global Mining, Knauf Dubai, LafargeHolcim

“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Gypsum Wallboard Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gypsum Wallboard market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gypsum Wallboard market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gypsum Wallboard market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gypsum Wallboard market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gypsum Wallboard report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gypsum Wallboard report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gypsum Wallboard market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gypsum Wallboard market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gypsum Wallboard market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gypsum Wallboard market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gypsum Wallboard market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Research Report: Global Mining, Knauf Dubai, LafargeHolcim, Gypsemna, Saint Gobain Gyproc, Etex Group, Beijing New Building Material, USG Zawawi, UMI
Gypsum Wallboard Market Types: Wallboard
Ceiling Board
Pre-Decorated Board
Others
Gypsum Wallboard Market Applications: Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Institutional
The Gypsum Wallboard Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gypsum Wallboard market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gypsum Wallboard market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Gypsum Wallboard market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gypsum Wallboard industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Gypsum Wallboard market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Gypsum Wallboard market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gypsum Wallboard market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gypsum Wallboard Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Gypsum Wallboard Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Wallboard
1.4.3 Ceiling Board
1.4.4 Pre-Decorated Board
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Industrial
1.5.4 Commercial
1.5.5 Institutional
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Gypsum Wallboard Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Gypsum Wallboard Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Gypsum Wallboard Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Gypsum Wallboard Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gypsum Wallboard Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Gypsum Wallboard Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Gypsum Wallboard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Gypsum Wallboard Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Gypsum Wallboard Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gypsum Wallboard Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Gypsum Wallboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Gypsum Wallboard Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Gypsum Wallboard Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Gypsum Wallboard Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Gypsum Wallboard Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Gypsum Wallboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Gypsum Wallboard Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Gypsum Wallboard Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Gypsum Wallboard Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Gypsum Wallboard Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Gypsum Wallboard Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Gypsum Wallboard Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Gypsum Wallboard Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Gypsum Wallboard Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Gypsum Wallboard Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Gypsum Wallboard Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Gypsum Wallboard Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Gypsum Wallboard Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Gypsum Wallboard Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Gypsum Wallboard Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Gypsum Wallboard Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Gypsum Wallboard Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Gypsum Wallboard Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Gypsum Wallboard Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Gypsum Wallboard Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Gypsum Wallboard Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Gypsum Wallboard Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Gypsum Wallboard Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Gypsum Wallboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Gypsum Wallboard Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Gypsum Wallboard Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Gypsum Wallboard Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Gypsum Wallboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Gypsum Wallboard Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Gypsum Wallboard Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Gypsum Wallboard Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Gypsum Wallboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Gypsum Wallboard Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gypsum Wallboard Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gypsum Wallboard Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Gypsum Wallboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Gypsum Wallboard Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Gypsum Wallboard Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Gypsum Wallboard Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Wallboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Wallboard Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Wallboard Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Wallboard Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Global Mining
12.1.1 Global Mining Corporation Information
12.1.2 Global Mining Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Global Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Global Mining Gypsum Wallboard Products Offered
12.1.5 Global Mining Recent Development
12.2 Knauf Dubai
12.2.1 Knauf Dubai Corporation Information
12.2.2 Knauf Dubai Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Knauf Dubai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Knauf Dubai Gypsum Wallboard Products Offered
12.2.5 Knauf Dubai Recent Development
12.3 LafargeHolcim
12.3.1 LafargeHolcim Corporation Information
12.3.2 LafargeHolcim Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 LafargeHolcim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 LafargeHolcim Gypsum Wallboard Products Offered
12.3.5 LafargeHolcim Recent Development
12.4 Gypsemna
12.4.1 Gypsemna Corporation Information
12.4.2 Gypsemna Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Gypsemna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Gypsemna Gypsum Wallboard Products Offered
12.4.5 Gypsemna Recent Development
12.5 Saint Gobain Gyproc
12.5.1 Saint Gobain Gyproc Corporation Information
12.5.2 Saint Gobain Gyproc Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Saint Gobain Gyproc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Saint Gobain Gyproc Gypsum Wallboard Products Offered
12.5.5 Saint Gobain Gyproc Recent Development
12.6 Etex Group
12.6.1 Etex Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Etex Group Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Etex Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Etex Group Gypsum Wallboard Products Offered
12.6.5 Etex Group Recent Development
12.7 Beijing New Building Material
12.7.1 Beijing New Building Material Corporation Information
12.7.2 Beijing New Building Material Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Beijing New Building Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Beijing New Building Material Gypsum Wallboard Products Offered
12.7.5 Beijing New Building Material Recent Development
12.8 USG Zawawi
12.8.1 USG Zawawi Corporation Information
12.8.2 USG Zawawi Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 USG Zawawi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 USG Zawawi Gypsum Wallboard Products Offered
12.8.5 USG Zawawi Recent Development
12.9 UMI
12.9.1 UMI Corporation Information
12.9.2 UMI Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 UMI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 UMI Gypsum Wallboard Products Offered
12.9.5 UMI Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Gypsum Wallboard Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Gypsum Wallboard Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
