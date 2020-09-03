Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

Report Summary
Market Overview
The global 3D cell culture market size is projected to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. The market growth is attributable to growing preference of 3D cell culture over the 2D cell culture techniques owing to their ability to overcome technical flaws associated with the 2D monolayer cell cultures. Moreover, increasing focus on the oncology-related drug research, enhanced resemblance of 3D cultures to the in-vitro environment, enabling cost-effective drug discovery and growing demand for personalized and regenerative medicine are some of the key factors driving growth in 3D cell culture market globally.
3D culture systems on the account of their ability to mimic in-vivo environment of tumor cells play a vital role in studying the fundamental cross-linkage between diverse intercellular pathways responsible for tumor formation. For instance, 3D Multicellular Tumor Spheroid system (MCTS) – a scaffold-free spherical 3D model of self-assembled tumor cells is utilized as a promising biological tool for demonstrating phenotypic and the tumor heterogeneity aspects of the in-vivo tumor growth. In addition, high availability of R&D funding for doctoral academic projects focused on advancing 3D cell culture technique is further anticipated to boost the demand for three-dimensional cell culture systems, thereby aiding market growth.
Moreover, 3D cell culture techniques provide scientists with advanced biological tools that aid to explore the key aspects of any cancerous disease, thereby enabling the demonstration of all possible micro-environmental factors supporting in-vivo tumor growth. This way the 3-D concept of synthetic cell cultivation offers huge advantages in investigating the phenotypic heterogeneity of cancer cells along with heterotypic intercellular crosstalk. In addition, the rapid shift from 2D to 3D cell culture technology is further boosting the market growth.
The entry of innovative market players in the three-dimensional cell cultures market segment owing to their high market potential is also expected to propel the market growth in near future. The key players operating in the 3D cell culture market are focusing on entering into collaborations and partnerships as developmental strategies in order to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2018, Greiner Bio-one completed its acquisition of 3d cell culture technology from the company – Nano 3D Biosciences, thus adding magnetic 3D cell culture technology to its product portfolio.
Technology Insights
Based on technology, our scope of study has segmented the market into scaffold based 3D culture technology and scaffold free 3D culture technology. The scaffold based 3D culture has been further segmented into hydrogels, polymeric scaffolds, micropatterned surface microplates and nanofiber based scaffolds. In 2019, scaffold-based technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 3D cell culture market owing to the high availability of these products based on fundamental principle of 3D culture’s framework. Moreover, the ability of 3D cultures to maneuver genetic factors, thereby facilitating the real-time demonstration of mammalian physiology at cellular level is further expected to aid the segment growth.
Moreover, the introduction of innovative tools and technology is also expected to drive revenue growth of the segment. A number of new players entering the market are offering affordable 3D culture technology to enhance drug discovery and better disease management. For instance, Sigma-Aldrich and Tecan are highly focused on providing scaffold-based 3D cell culture systems, thus boosting the segment growth.
Application Insights
Based on application, 3D cell culture market has been segmented into cancer, tissue engineering & immunohistochemistry, stem cell research, drug development and others. In 2019, cancer/oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 3D cell culture market. The segment is further anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast years owing to the fact that 3D culture models are potentially capable of mimicking the dynamic cross linking between host and tumor environment for assessing the efficacy of drug candidates among the cancer patients.
However, stem cell research segment is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to the potential clinical and scientific impacts of a 3D cell cultivation approach for adult, embryonic, and cancer stem cells. Moreover, increased investment in stem cell culture research and development activities is funder expected to aid segment growth in the near future.
End User Insights
The 3D cell culture market on the basis of end user has been segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, hospital and diagnostic centers, research laboratories and institutes. In 2019, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the considerable demand witnessed by these industries for 3D cell cultures for different applications including drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and toxicity screening.
Whereas, research laboratories and institutes segment is projected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of 3D cell culture techniques to perform biological research for management of human diseases. As 3D ell culture systems offer advantages in providing highly predictive data and relevant information to conduct in-vivo tests, thus the demand for 3D cell culture has increased rapidly in research laboratories and institutes.
Regional Insights
The 3D cell culture market study examines the performance of market across six key regions, viz. North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 3D cell culture market owing to high private and government funding for research and development in drug designing and availability of advanced tech-framework supporting rapid detection of various chronic disorders in the region.
However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative market in near future owing to presence of large patient population suffering from chronic diseases and increasing adoption of cell-based treatment approaches among hospitals and clinics.
Competitive Market Insights
Competitive landscape analysis in the report covers 12-15 key players in global 3D Cell Culture market. Some of the leading companies profiled in this study include Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Renishaw plc, THINK Surgical Inc., Accuray, Avanos Medical Inc., Hansen Medical, Mazor Robotics, and Zimmer Biomet. Growing focus on launching innovative products and establishing partnerships and collaborations with domestic players to strengthen their market hold are some of the key strategies adopting by market players. For instance, in 2019, InSphero AG in collaboration with scientists from Nano-Safety Research Group at Heriot-Watt University have successfully assessed the 3D cell-based liver models to determine whether the chronic exposure to engineered nanomaterial would cause any adverse effects on human cells.
Report Scope
A recent market intelligence report added to the repository of Credible Markets, titled “3D Cell Culture – Market Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2027”, provides an extensive analysis of the global 3D cell culture market. The analysis and forecast is backed by the fact-based historic and current growth scenarios of the market. The report offers valued insights on the well-assessed market sizing (value) and growth projections for a stipulated period, 2016 – 2027.
The data has been meticulously gathered from some of the top industry experts and thorough secondary research. This information is authentic and dependable, and enables deeper understanding of 3D cell culture and their market potential at global as well as regional levels. It intends to help potential market entrants with their strategic business planning.
Detailed Analysis of Market Taxonomy:
The global 3D cell culture market report begins with a brief outline of the market taxonomy covering technology, application and end user analysis, along with an overview of the scope of its research. Detailed trend and opportunity assessment with respect to each technology, application and end user segment and associated sub-segments is the highlight of this section of the report. It then provides readers with a summary of the report that offers insights on market outlook and overall competition scenario in the 3D cell culture landscape. Relevant information and recent developments in 3D cell culture systems sector has been covered here. The market study then sheds light on the quick market background and its analysis with respect to 3D cell culture market research.
The report, in addition to analyzing the various socio-economic, political and technological aspects defining the performance of global 3D cell culture market, focuses on the overall scope of penetration and market attractiveness. The key market variables and their impact analysis with respect to the growth patterns of global 3D cell culture market are also evaluated in detail inside the report. It further provides information about the strategic background of market landscape, followed by the analysis of overall impact of the recent, current and upcoming strategic alliances and similar financial deals across the industry on performance of 3D cell culture market.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
Under an exclusive section that unleashes the covid-19 impact analysis on 3D cell culture market, the report attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the medical crisis. While the pandemic has compelled entire industry to shift its preferences, it has turned the industry and its sub-sectors upside down within no time. The report covers deep-dive analysis of this impact particularly on the 3D cell culture market.
