Automotive Polymer Composites Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Cytec Solvay, Toray Industries, SGL Carbon

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Polymer Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Polymer Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Polymer Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market Research Report: Cytec Solvay, Toray Industries, SGL Carbon, Teijin, Ten Cate, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Benteler-SGL, DowAksa, Mitsubishi Rayon, UFP Technologies, GURIT Holding, Toho Tenax, Mitsubishi Chemical, Plasan Carbon Composites, Continental Structural Plastics
Automotive Polymer Composites Market Types: Epoxy
Polyurethane
Polyamide
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Automotive Polymer Composites Market Applications: Conventional Vehicles
Electrical Vehicles
Trucks and Buses
The Automotive Polymer Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Polymer Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Polymer Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Polymer Composites market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Polymer Composites industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Polymer Composites market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Polymer Composites market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Polymer Composites market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Polymer Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Automotive Polymer Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Epoxy
1.4.3 Polyurethane
1.4.4 Polyamide
1.4.5 Polypropylene
1.4.6 Polyethylene
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Conventional Vehicles
1.5.3 Electrical Vehicles
1.5.4 Trucks and Buses
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Automotive Polymer Composites Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Automotive Polymer Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Polymer Composites Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Automotive Polymer Composites Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Polymer Composites Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Polymer Composites Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Automotive Polymer Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Automotive Polymer Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Automotive Polymer Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Polymer Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Automotive Polymer Composites Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Automotive Polymer Composites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Automotive Polymer Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Automotive Polymer Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Automotive Polymer Composites Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Automotive Polymer Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Polymer Composites Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Polymer Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Polymer Composites Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Automotive Polymer Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Polymer Composites Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Polymer Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Polymer Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Polymer Composites Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Polymer Composites Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Cytec Solvay
12.1.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information
12.1.2 Cytec Solvay Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cytec Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Cytec Solvay Automotive Polymer Composites Products Offered
12.1.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Development
12.2 Toray Industries
12.2.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information
12.2.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Toray Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Toray Industries Automotive Polymer Composites Products Offered
12.2.5 Toray Industries Recent Development
12.3 SGL Carbon
12.3.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information
12.3.2 SGL Carbon Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 SGL Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 SGL Carbon Automotive Polymer Composites Products Offered
12.3.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development
12.4 Teijin
12.4.1 Teijin Corporation Information
12.4.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Teijin Automotive Polymer Composites Products Offered
12.4.5 Teijin Recent Development
12.5 Ten Cate
12.5.1 Ten Cate Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ten Cate Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ten Cate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Ten Cate Automotive Polymer Composites Products Offered
12.5.5 Ten Cate Recent Development
12.6 Owens Corning
12.6.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.6.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Owens Corning Automotive Polymer Composites Products Offered
12.6.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
12.7 Johns Manville
12.7.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
12.7.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Johns Manville Automotive Polymer Composites Products Offered
12.7.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
12.8 Benteler-SGL
12.8.1 Benteler-SGL Corporation Information
12.8.2 Benteler-SGL Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Benteler-SGL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Benteler-SGL Automotive Polymer Composites Products Offered
12.8.5 Benteler-SGL Recent Development
12.9 DowAksa
12.9.1 DowAksa Corporation Information
12.9.2 DowAksa Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 DowAksa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 DowAksa Automotive Polymer Composites Products Offered
12.9.5 DowAksa Recent Development
12.10 Mitsubishi Rayon
12.10.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information
12.10.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Automotive Polymer Composites Products Offered
12.10.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development
12.12 GURIT Holding
12.12.1 GURIT Holding Corporation Information
12.12.2 GURIT Holding Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 GURIT Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 GURIT Holding Products Offered
12.12.5 GURIT Holding Recent Development
12.13 Toho Tenax
12.13.1 Toho Tenax Corporation Information
12.13.2 Toho Tenax Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Toho Tenax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Toho Tenax Products Offered
12.13.5 Toho Tenax Recent Development
12.14 Mitsubishi Chemical
12.14.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Products Offered
12.14.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development
12.15 Plasan Carbon Composites
12.15.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Corporation Information
12.15.2 Plasan Carbon Composites Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Plasan Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Plasan Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.15.5 Plasan Carbon Composites Recent Development
12.16 Continental Structural Plastics
12.16.1 Continental Structural Plastics Corporation Information
12.16.2 Continental Structural Plastics Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Continental Structural Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Continental Structural Plastics Products Offered
12.16.5 Continental Structural Plastics Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Polymer Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Automotive Polymer Composites Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
