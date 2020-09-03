GLOBAL SAAS BASED HRM MARKET 2020: ANALYSIS BY DRIVERS & STRAINS, SIZE AND SHARE, TECHNOLOGY, NEW INNOVATIONS, FUTURE ROAD-MAP TO 2025

This report focuses on the global SaaS Based HRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS Based HRM development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global SaaS Based HRM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2319166

The key players covered in this study

ADP, LLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle (Taleo Corporation)

Persis GmbH

Perbit Software GmbH

Jobvite Inc.

SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.)

Rexx systems GmbH

SD Worx

The Sage Group plc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others (Government, Logistics, etc.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SaaS Based HRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SaaS Based HRM development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SaaS Based HRM are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-saas-based-hrm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Small and Medium Enterprise

1.4.3 Large Enterprise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 IT and Telecom

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Others (Government, Logistics, etc.)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 SaaS Based HRM Market Size

2.2 SaaS Based HRM Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 SaaS Based HRM Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global SaaS Based HRM Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global SaaS Based HRM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players SaaS Based HRM Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into SaaS Based HRM Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in United States

5.3 United States SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type

5.4 United States SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in China

7.3 China SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type

7.4 China SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in India

10.3 India SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type

10.4 India SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ADP, LLC

12.1.1 ADP, LLC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction

12.1.4 ADP, LLC Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ADP, LLC Recent Development

12.2 IBM Corporation

12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Oracle (Taleo Corporation)

12.3.1 Oracle (Taleo Corporation) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle (Taleo Corporation) Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle (Taleo Corporation) Recent Development

12.4 Persis GmbH

12.4.1 Persis GmbH Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction

12.4.4 Persis GmbH Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Persis GmbH Recent Development

12.5 Perbit Software GmbH

12.5.1 Perbit Software GmbH Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction

12.5.4 Perbit Software GmbH Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Perbit Software GmbH Recent Development

12.6 Jobvite Inc.

12.6.1 Jobvite Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction

12.6.4 Jobvite Inc. Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Jobvite Inc. Recent Development

12.7 SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.)

12.7.1 SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction

12.7.4 SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.) Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.) Recent Development

12.8 Rexx systems GmbH

12.8.1 Rexx systems GmbH Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction

12.8.4 Rexx systems GmbH Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Rexx systems GmbH Recent Development

12.9 SD Worx

12.9.1 SD Worx Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction

12.9.4 SD Worx Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SD Worx Recent Development

12.10 The Sage Group plc

12.10.1 The Sage Group plc Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction

12.10.4 The Sage Group plc Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 The Sage Group plc Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2319166

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155