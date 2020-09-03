GLOBAL SAAS BASED HRM MARKET 2020: ANALYSIS BY DRIVERS & STRAINS, SIZE AND SHARE, TECHNOLOGY, NEW INNOVATIONS, FUTURE ROAD-MAP TO 2025

This report focuses on the global SaaS Based HRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS Based HRM development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global SaaS Based HRM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ADP, LLC
IBM Corporation
Oracle (Taleo Corporation)
Persis GmbH
Perbit Software GmbH
Jobvite Inc.
SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.)
Rexx systems GmbH
SD Worx
The Sage Group plc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small and Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Others (Government, Logistics, etc.)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SaaS Based HRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SaaS Based HRM development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SaaS Based HRM are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Small and Medium Enterprise
1.4.3 Large Enterprise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 IT and Telecom
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Others (Government, Logistics, etc.)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 SaaS Based HRM Market Size
2.2 SaaS Based HRM Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 SaaS Based HRM Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global SaaS Based HRM Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global SaaS Based HRM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players SaaS Based HRM Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into SaaS Based HRM Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in United States
5.3 United States SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type
5.4 United States SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in China
7.3 China SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type
7.4 China SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in India
10.3 India SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type
10.4 India SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America SaaS Based HRM Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 SaaS Based HRM Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America SaaS Based HRM Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ADP, LLC
12.1.1 ADP, LLC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction
12.1.4 ADP, LLC Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ADP, LLC Recent Development
12.2 IBM Corporation
12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Oracle (Taleo Corporation)
12.3.1 Oracle (Taleo Corporation) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle (Taleo Corporation) Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle (Taleo Corporation) Recent Development
12.4 Persis GmbH
12.4.1 Persis GmbH Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction
12.4.4 Persis GmbH Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Persis GmbH Recent Development
12.5 Perbit Software GmbH
12.5.1 Perbit Software GmbH Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction
12.5.4 Perbit Software GmbH Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Perbit Software GmbH Recent Development
12.6 Jobvite Inc.
12.6.1 Jobvite Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction
12.6.4 Jobvite Inc. Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Jobvite Inc. Recent Development
12.7 SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.)
12.7.1 SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction
12.7.4 SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.) Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SAP (SuccessFactor, Inc.) Recent Development
12.8 Rexx systems GmbH
12.8.1 Rexx systems GmbH Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction
12.8.4 Rexx systems GmbH Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Rexx systems GmbH Recent Development
12.9 SD Worx
12.9.1 SD Worx Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction
12.9.4 SD Worx Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SD Worx Recent Development
12.10 The Sage Group plc
12.10.1 The Sage Group plc Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 SaaS Based HRM Introduction
12.10.4 The Sage Group plc Revenue in SaaS Based HRM Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 The Sage Group plc Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
