GLOBAL COMPUTER AIDED DESIGN SOFTWARE MARKET 2020: TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Computer Aided Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Aided Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Computer Aided Design Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

TurboCAD

SketchUp

CADopia

Progesoft

FormZ

SolidWorks

SkyCiv

SmartDraw

Bentley Systems

Corel

RubySketch

ANSYS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D

3D

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Architecture

Art and Design

Mechanical Design

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer Aided Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer Aided Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer Aided Design Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computer Aided Design Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 2D

1.4.3 3D

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computer Aided Design Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 Architecture

1.5.4 Art and Design

1.5.5 Mechanical Design

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Computer Aided Design Software Market Size

2.2 Computer Aided Design Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Computer Aided Design Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Computer Aided Design Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Computer Aided Design Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Computer Aided Design Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Computer Aided Design Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Computer Aided Design Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Computer Aided Design Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Computer Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Computer Aided Design Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Computer Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Computer Aided Design Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Computer Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Computer Aided Design Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Computer Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Computer Aided Design Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Computer Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Computer Aided Design Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Computer Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Computer Aided Design Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Computer Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Computer Aided Design Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 TurboCAD

12.2.1 TurboCAD Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.2.4 TurboCAD Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 TurboCAD Recent Development

12.3 SketchUp

12.3.1 SketchUp Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.3.4 SketchUp Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SketchUp Recent Development

12.4 CADopia

12.4.1 CADopia Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.4.4 CADopia Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CADopia Recent Development

12.5 Progesoft

12.5.1 Progesoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.5.4 Progesoft Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Progesoft Recent Development

12.6 FormZ

12.6.1 FormZ Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.6.4 FormZ Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 FormZ Recent Development

12.7 SolidWorks

12.7.1 SolidWorks Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.7.4 SolidWorks Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SolidWorks Recent Development

12.8 SkyCiv

12.8.1 SkyCiv Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.8.4 SkyCiv Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SkyCiv Recent Development

12.9 SmartDraw

12.9.1 SmartDraw Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.9.4 SmartDraw Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SmartDraw Recent Development

12.10 Bentley Systems

12.10.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.10.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

12.11 Corel

12.12 RubySketch

12.13 ANSYS

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

