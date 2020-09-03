GLOBAL MEAT AND POULTRY SAFETY TESTING MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318908
The key players covered in this study
Accugen Laboratories
Adpen Laboratories
ALS Limited
Asurequality Limited
Avomeen Analytical Services
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Burea Veritas SA
Campden BRI
Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)
EMSL Analytical Inc.
Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.
Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory
Genevac Ltd.
Genon Laboratories Ltd.
Idexx Laboratories Inc.
IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH
ILS Limited
Intertek Group Plc
MVTL Laboratories Inc.
Romer Labs Inc.
SGS SA
Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd
Silliker Inc.
Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd
Vanhuard Sciences
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chromatography
Biochip/Biosensors
Mass Spectrometry
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Pathogens
Toxins
Pesticides
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meat and Poultry Safety Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-meat-and-poultry-safety-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Chromatography
1.4.3 Biochip/Biosensors
1.4.4 Mass Spectrometry
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Pathogens
1.5.3 Toxins
1.5.4 Pesticides
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size
2.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in China
7.3 China Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in India
10.3 India Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Accugen Laboratories
12.1.1 Accugen Laboratories Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction
12.1.4 Accugen Laboratories Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Accugen Laboratories Recent Development
12.2 Adpen Laboratories
12.2.1 Adpen Laboratories Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction
12.2.4 Adpen Laboratories Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Adpen Laboratories Recent Development
12.3 ALS Limited
12.3.1 ALS Limited Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction
12.3.4 ALS Limited Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ALS Limited Recent Development
12.4 Asurequality Limited
12.4.1 Asurequality Limited Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction
12.4.4 Asurequality Limited Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Asurequality Limited Recent Development
12.5 Avomeen Analytical Services
12.5.1 Avomeen Analytical Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction
12.5.4 Avomeen Analytical Services Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Avomeen Analytical Services Recent Development
12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction
12.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
12.7 Burea Veritas SA
12.7.1 Burea Veritas SA Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction
12.7.4 Burea Veritas SA Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Burea Veritas SA Recent Development
12.8 Campden BRI
12.8.1 Campden BRI Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction
12.8.4 Campden BRI Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Campden BRI Recent Development
12.9 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)
12.9.1 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction
12.9.4 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) Recent Development
12.10 EMSL Analytical Inc.
12.10.1 EMSL Analytical Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction
12.10.4 EMSL Analytical Inc. Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 EMSL Analytical Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.
12.12 Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory
12.13 Genevac Ltd.
12.14 Genon Laboratories Ltd.
12.15 Idexx Laboratories Inc.
12.16 IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH
12.17 ILS Limited
12.18 Intertek Group Plc
12.19 MVTL Laboratories Inc.
12.20 Romer Labs Inc.
12.21 SGS SA
12.22 Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd
12.23 Silliker Inc.
12.24 Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd
12.25 Vanhuard Sciences
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2318908
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155