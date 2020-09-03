GLOBAL MEAT AND POULTRY SAFETY TESTING MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Accugen Laboratories

Adpen Laboratories

ALS Limited

Asurequality Limited

Avomeen Analytical Services

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Burea Veritas SA

Campden BRI

Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.

Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory

Genevac Ltd.

Genon Laboratories Ltd.

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH

ILS Limited

Intertek Group Plc

MVTL Laboratories Inc.

Romer Labs Inc.

SGS SA

Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd

Silliker Inc.

Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd

Vanhuard Sciences

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chromatography

Biochip/Biosensors

Mass Spectrometry

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Pathogens

Toxins

Pesticides

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meat and Poultry Safety Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Chromatography

1.4.3 Biochip/Biosensors

1.4.4 Mass Spectrometry

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Pathogens

1.5.3 Toxins

1.5.4 Pesticides

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size

2.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in China

7.3 China Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in India

10.3 India Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Accugen Laboratories

12.1.1 Accugen Laboratories Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction

12.1.4 Accugen Laboratories Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Accugen Laboratories Recent Development

12.2 Adpen Laboratories

12.2.1 Adpen Laboratories Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction

12.2.4 Adpen Laboratories Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Adpen Laboratories Recent Development

12.3 ALS Limited

12.3.1 ALS Limited Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction

12.3.4 ALS Limited Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ALS Limited Recent Development

12.4 Asurequality Limited

12.4.1 Asurequality Limited Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction

12.4.4 Asurequality Limited Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Asurequality Limited Recent Development

12.5 Avomeen Analytical Services

12.5.1 Avomeen Analytical Services Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction

12.5.4 Avomeen Analytical Services Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Avomeen Analytical Services Recent Development

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction

12.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

12.7 Burea Veritas SA

12.7.1 Burea Veritas SA Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction

12.7.4 Burea Veritas SA Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Burea Veritas SA Recent Development

12.8 Campden BRI

12.8.1 Campden BRI Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction

12.8.4 Campden BRI Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Campden BRI Recent Development

12.9 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)

12.9.1 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction

12.9.4 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV) Recent Development

12.10 EMSL Analytical Inc.

12.10.1 EMSL Analytical Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Introduction

12.10.4 EMSL Analytical Inc. Revenue in Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 EMSL Analytical Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.

12.12 Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory

12.13 Genevac Ltd.

12.14 Genon Laboratories Ltd.

12.15 Idexx Laboratories Inc.

12.16 IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH

12.17 ILS Limited

12.18 Intertek Group Plc

12.19 MVTL Laboratories Inc.

12.20 Romer Labs Inc.

12.21 SGS SA

12.22 Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd

12.23 Silliker Inc.

12.24 Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd

12.25 Vanhuard Sciences

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

